Advisors Asset Management Appoints Seda Kaya Head Of Alternative Investment Solutions

(AAM), a leading solutions provider, announced today that Seda Kaya has joined the firm as Head of Alternative Investment Solutions, effective May 13, 2024, reporting directly to AAM President & CIO, Cliff Corso. Kaya will direct the creation, education and accompanying support of AAM's expanding alternatives product offerings.

"I am thrilled to be joining AAM and its long history of providing income-based investment solutions to the advisor market," said Seda Kaya, Head of Alternative Investment Solutions, AAM . "Our focus is helping financial professionals achieve their investment goals, and we

believe that alternatives can play an impactful role in generating more optimal portfolio outcomes."

AAM expanded its product roster to include a range of alternative products managed by SLC Management and its affiliated companies. Together the SLC Management companies, which include Crescent Capital Group, BGO and InfraRed Capital Partners manage over $276 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2024).

"The interest in alternatives among financial professionals continues to grow due to their value add in constructing more efficient portfolios through added diversification, income and alpha generation," said Cliff Corso, President, CIO, AAM . "Seda, with her 22 years of industry experience, is a welcome addition and a valuable leader in our pursuit of expanding and delivering high quality, differentiated alternative products for our clients."

Prior to AAM, Kaya spent 13 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, most recently serving as Managing Director, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Investment Solutions Group. Before Merrill Lynch, Kaya also held roles at UBS Wealth Management and Akbank. Kaya earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Boğaziçi University and her Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Advisors Asset Management

For 45 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial professionals. The firm offers access to a range of investment solutions across alternatives, fixed income, equities, structured products through exchange-traded funds, managed accounts, mutual funds, unit investment trusts and registered perpetual vehicles. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit .

In 2023, AAM facilitated over $36 billion in combined sales and investments through 16,700 financial professionals industry-wide who accessed AAM's investment solutions platform.*

*Of the $36 billion, approximately $9 billion were Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Managed Account (SMA), Mutual Fund, and Unit Investment Trust (UIT) assets, while $27 billion was in Fixed Income securities, including bonds and Structured Products.

