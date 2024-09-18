Food Lion Feeds Partners With Customers To Help Fight Hunger

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its annual Gala Apple Bag campaign, which runs from Sept. 18 – Oct. 8, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with Food Lion customers to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger. New this year, the sales of specially marked apple bags and customer donations will benefit hunger relief organizations awarded grants through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. A philanthropic arm of Food Lion, the foundation annually awards more than $1 million in grants to community feeding partners across the omnichannel retailer's 10-state operating area. The grants support local organizations' efforts to make fresh and nutritious food more accessible and support nutritional education programs. Since the Gala Apple Bag campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide the equivalent of more than 31 million meals* through the sale of specially marked bags and cash donations. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“At Food Lion, our commitment to nourishing our neighbors and caring for our communities is at the heart of everything we do,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“When we join forces with our customers, we raise awareness about food insecurity and contribute much-needed support to local hunger relief organizations. The annual Gala Apple Bag campaign provides a direct source of nutrition, and customers' donations make a tangible difference in joining our fight against food insecurity. By awarding foundation grants to our community feeding partners, we foster a sense of unity and collaboration among our neighbors and make a meaningful impact in the towns and cities we serve.”

Supporting the effort is easy: customers can purchase a specially marked Gala Apple Bag or contribute cash donations while checking out in-store or online via Food Lion To Go . Customers can also use the digital keypads at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases to support the effort.

The initiative also comes at a time when more neighbors and their families are experiencing hunger. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture report released on Sept. 4, food-insecure households increased to 47.4 million, including 14 million children. Affecting approximately 1 in 7 U.S. households, this is an increase from 44 million in 2022 and the highest food insecurity rate since 2014.

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The foundation awards grants twice annually to benefit more than 500 local feeding partners. These hunger relief organizations provide educational training and help clients access nutritious food.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donating 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds .

*Through the Gala Apple Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchase will be provided to Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to award grants to local feeding partners. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (monetary equivalent of 2 million meals) from Sept. 18 – Oct. 8, 2024.

**Food Lion Feeds helps to address food insecurity by providing product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; investing in capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates. These investments are converted to a meal equivalent based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit .