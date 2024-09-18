NEXGEL's Beauty Brand, Silly George, Partners With Multi-Talented Artist And Entrepreneur, James Maslow, To Promote Innovative Eyelash Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NXGL), leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced a strategic partnership with James Maslow to promote Silly George's innovative eyelash collection.



James Maslow, who rose to fame as a member of the platinum-selling Big Time Rush, has since established himself as a formidable presence in both the entertainment industry and the business world. His recent projects include starring roles in independent films and guest appearances on popular TV shows (Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, and more). In 2019, he reunited with the Big Time Rush band and continues to sell out arenas worldwide including Madison Square Garden and the Forum. Maslow's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft make him an ideal partner for Silly George's cutting-edge beauty products.

The new lash collaboration will be supported by a series of social media prompts, and exclusive content featuring James Maslow showcasing the new lash collection can be found here .

Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL, commented,“We are thrilled to partner with James Maslow. His charisma and influential presence are well aligned with our brand's vision of empowering individuals through beauty. The content also leverages the family aspect, as James is my nephew, and this has really resonated with his fans. This partnership is exciting, and we are eager to showcase our latest collection while bringing a new level of innovation and elegance to the world of eyelashes.”

Silly George offers its loyal consumer base a full product line of eye and eyelash products including hassle-free alternatives to harmful glue-on eyelashes such lash extensions, lash serum and accessories. Silly George is predominately sold DTC and on Amazon in the US, UK, Australia, the Netherlands, and more. The Company recently launched a new line of Pop-On Lashes leveraging its new lash technology to create non-toxic, long-wear eyelash extensions that are easy to apply and remove and can last for five to ten days. This new collection features an array of lash styles, from subtle and natural to bold and glamorous, catering to diverse preferences and occasions. Each product in the line is meticulously crafted to offer comfortable, long-lasting wear while delivering a striking, voluminous look.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“prospects,”“outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under“Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at .

