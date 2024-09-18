Haivision Wins Prestigious IBC Innovation Award For Its Live Video Contribution Solutions Over Private 5G Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Haivision mobile transmission used extensively across the games to bring audiences closer to the action

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that the company has won an IBC Innovation Award recognizing the use of its mobile video contribution for live coverage of the games in Paris. This is the second year in a row that Haivision has won this prestigious award.



Winners in the Content Creation category, Haivision and its partners were honored for their pioneering innovations in live broadcast production using smartphone cameras and private 5G networks during this summer's opening ceremony and for the sailing competitions in Marseille.

“We are extremely proud and honored to have been a part of this groundbreaking project for the games in Paris,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision.“Haivision is at the forefront of fixed and mobile contribution technologies and continues to push the limits of live broadcast workflows. Winning the IBC Innovation Award for the second year in a row is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

For the first time ever, the opening ceremony did not take place in a stadium, but instead took place as a procession through the heart of the city down a six-kilometer stretch of the Seine River. To cover the procession of the 10,500 athletes on more than 85 delegate boats, the live production deployed over 200 smartphones equipped with the Haivision MoJoPro professional mobile camera app . The HDR video feeds from MoJoPro were transmitted to Haivision StreamHub receivers using a private 5G network, which was set up using cells mounted on the bridges that traverse the river. The StreamHub software provided multiview monitoring and control for incoming mobile camera feeds.

For the sailing competition in Marseille, a series of production innovations using the Haivision MoJoPro smartphone app provided audiences with a more immersive video and audio experience. On the racing boats, the smartphones were mounted on the boom, giving viewers an up-close view of the action. For windsurfing, athletes wore helmet cameras connected to the smartphones which provided audiences with a unique athlete-point-of-view of the race.

To transmit the video from the rapidly moving boats, the production team and technology partners created the world's first sea-based private 5G network. It consisted of 5G radio access networks (RAN) supported by 5G antennas installed on three large catamarans. This made it possible for the entire 5G RAN to adapt and follow all the sailing competition courses regardless of location and distance – a truly innovative solution to the challenge of covering offshore sports.

The IBC Innovation Awards celebrate groundbreaking initiatives transforming the media industry landscape, honoring collaborative efforts to create fresh solutions that address real-world challenges each year. The awards recognize the high level of innovation and expertise achieved through partnerships and between both technology suppliers and users. For the complete list of the IBC Innovation Award winners, visit .

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

...