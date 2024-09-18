Pennon Announced As Central Pennsylvania's Leading Organization For Local And Innovative News, Information And Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pennon builds common ground, showcases local stories and inspires lifelong so that all Central Pennsylvanians can play an active part in community good.

Harrisburg, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WITF, LNP | LancasterOnline and the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement are announcing the launch of their parent company, Pennon. Pennon will lead, scale and innovate the delivery of local news and information and innovative educational for a 19-county service area, ensuring Central Pennsylvanians are informed on local issues, connected with their neighbors and equipped with the skills needed to collaboratively solve issues important to the community.

The new parent company, Pennon, was created to leverage the collective strengths of each sub-brand and build a transformational organization and sustainable business model to better serve communities in Central Pennsylvania. This comes in response to the national decline in independent local news the country is experiencing, alongside reduced investment in the development of critical thinking skills and tools for informed dialogue in schools. This dual challenge is contributing to growing division in local communities.

Pennon is on a mission to inspire lifelong learning for a more informed, engaged and connected community. To fulfill this mission, Pennon will focus on strengthening their connection and trust with the community, growing their audiences, enhancing their educational and original content programming, and creating spaces and support for neighbors to become more active and engaged in helping to shape the community's future. New sources of funding and support will be essential for Pennon to achieve its mission, and a new Vice President of Philanthropy has been appointed to help support Pennon's goals of building a sustainable business model. This role will report to Ron Hetrick, who will continue his leadership track record with WITF, Inc. as CEO of Pennon.

WITF and LNP will retain their existing branding, websites, offices, editorial independence and policies and continue to deliver essential independent reporting and innovative educational programming. Pennon's third core entity is The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement, which will lead community engagement focused on bridge-building, develop strategies and inclusive platforms for connecting communities, and research Central Pennsylvania's news landscape to enable more effective reporting on regional issues of importance.

The combined enterprise remains 100% locally owned and operated, and will continue to serve almost three million people across the 19 counties in Central Pennsylvania.

The new name, Pennon, is a symbol of leadership, integrity and service to our community. Historically a flag or banner, a pennon represents community identity and operates as a tool for communication, aligning with the organization's commitment to provide insightful, quality journalism and educational content; and represents a deep connection to Central Pennsylvania. By adopting Pennon as the parent company name, the organization reflects its commitment to connect and engage local communities and fulfill its role as a trusted beacon for news and information and a catalyst for lifelong learning.

“At the heart of Pennon is community. WITF and LNP have long track records of serving our region, and while they were strong, respected brands individually, together under the same roof of Pennon we can be transformational. Pennon's innovation- and integration-led approach, will allow us to better serve the community and build a lifelong connection with all Central Pennsylvanians,” said Ron Hetrick, CEO of Pennon.

Janice Snyder, Board Chair of Pennon shared“Quality education and reliable, local news is the foundation of an engaged and connected community. Under Pennon we will continue our focus on creating educational resources to develop critical thinking, and foster curiosity and creativity, which are vital for lifelong learning. Simultaneously we will be evolving our approach to providing independent local news and information, recognizing its critical importance to building thriving communities. Through a blend of community trust and philanthropic support, Pennon will set new standards in both education and information accessibility, ensuring every community member - from early childhood to adulthood - has the skills and opportunities to make a positive difference in our communities.“

What's next:



Pennon will be merging newsrooms and identifying key opportunities to build on the capacity and quality of WITF and LNP Pennon will collaborate with The Steinman Institute to support the work of WITF & LNP, and include new beats, expanded coverage, and unparalleled reporting of local government throughout Lancaster County



Continue to build a lifetime relationship with audiences through educational programming, including expanding programming to K-12

Facilitate at least 20 in-person engagement activities throughout the region Identify and grow philanthropic support and funding for operational and programming needs

When residents lose access to local news, it results in isolation, loneliness and mistrust, which are problems fraying the fabric of the country and our communities. Pennon invites Central Pennsylvanians to support its initiatives to create a more connected and engaged Central Pennsylvania. To learn more about Pennon visit pennon.org .



__________

About Pennon

Pennon is home to local Central Pennsylvania organizations WITF, LNP | LancasterOnline, The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement and Pennon Education. We build common ground, showcase local stories and inspire learning so Central Pennsylvanians can play an active part in community good. Pennon provides access to local news and information, innovative educational programming and community engagement for a more informed, engaged and connected Central Pennsylvania. For more information visit .

About WITF

WITF is a trusted, valued supplier of programs and services that both satisfy and stimulate curiosity for residents in every community in the central Pennsylvania region. WITF broadcast services and educational programs reach audiences in over 19 counties in central Pennsylvania. The company comprises public broadcasting stations WITF TV, WITF 89.5 & 93.3, WITF Educational Services , and Media Solutions .

About LNP | LancasterOnline

For over 225 years, LNP | LancasterOnline has served as the #1 source of news in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. LNP | LancasterOnline publishes three newspapers, LNP, the Lititz Record, and the Ephrata Review, and one news website, LNP Media Group is a full-service marketing agency including print, digital, photography, video and graphic design services.

About The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement

The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement was created by WITF following the Steinman Family's gift of LNP to WITF in 2023. Prompted by that gift, The Steinman Foundation made a five-year grant to WITF to provide seed funding to establish the Institute. The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement is supporting the merger of WITF & LNP, the first merger of its kind outside of a major metro area in the country. It is focused on ensuring the supply of local media at a time of unprecedented change – ensuring the essential public good that is local media endures for generations. At the same time, it is using Lancaster County as a laboratory to address the underlying demand for local media through innovation, education and civic engagement.

CONTACT: Yulu PR ... 604.558.1656