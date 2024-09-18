ABC Fitness Releases Wellness Watch Fall 2024 Report, Highlighting Generational Fitness Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report shows that Gen Z is focused on overall wellness, while Boomers are the most active

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading provider for businesses worldwide, has released its Wellness Watch Fall 2024 report , detailing how different generations approach fitness and revealing significant variations in preferences, behaviors, and goals across age groups.

While all generations share a commitment to staying active, their approaches, goals, and preferences vary widely, offering significant opportunities for businesses to tailor their services accordingly. Of those surveyed, 80% of Boomers, 73% of Gen X, 76% of Millennials and 66% of Gen Z consider themselves active. That said, younger generations are more likely to use a gym or fitness studio to achieve their fitness goals, with 73% of Gen Z, 72% of Millennials, 54% of Gen X and only 42% of Boomers saying they are currently a member of or using a health club, gym or studio.

“Although the general public has long recognized the importance of physical health, more recently we have seen a growing emphasis on staying active at every stage of life. The fitness industry must evolve to support people of all ages, creating a unique opportunity for gyms, studios and personal trainers to personally tailor and help more individuals through their services,” says Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness.

Gen Z (18-24): Gen Z is leading the charge in integrating mental health and wellness into their fitness routines. This generation prioritizes stress relief and mental well-being alongside physical fitness, making them more inclined to explore new fitness programs. They are highly engaged with wearable technology, with 56% using personal fitness devices and another 27% using monitors during group classes. Gen Z also has the shortest club tenure, with 55% having been members for less than a year.

Millennials (25-39): Millennials continue to emphasize mental health as a key aspect of their fitness goals. They prefer flexible fitness options that fit into their busy lifestyles, with 65% having been members of their current clubs for six months to three years. Their approach to fitness is characterized by a balance between traditional gym activities and at-home fitness, as well as a strong reliance on digital fitness tools.

Gen X (40-55): Gen X remains focused on maintaining general activity and stress relief. They are more likely to have longer memberships, with 30% visiting clubs more than 12 times per month. This generation values efficiency in workouts, seeking time-saving solutions that deliver results. Baby Boomers (56-65): As the most active generation, Boomers prioritize staying generally active and maintaining mental health. Despite their age, they remain committed to regular physical activity, with 36% visiting fitness clubs more than 12 times per month. They also show a strong adherence to achieving their fitness goals, with 82% reporting that they are on track to meet them.

"As the fitness industry evolves, it's crucial for fitness businesses to enhance digital presence, promote holistic wellness, foster a sense of community, and tailor offerings to diverse demographics. By focusing on efficiency, flexibility, and results, fitness businesses can address the unique needs of each generation and establish themselves as comprehensive wellness destinations," says Mike Escobedo, Chief Customer Officer, ABC Fitness.

The Wellness Watch Fall 2024 report draws on data from ABC Fitness' diverse platforms, including ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Evo, and ABC Trainerize, in addition to third-party active consumer research, providing actionable insights that gyms, studios, and personal trainers can leverage to better serve their target audiences.

