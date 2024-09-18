Anteriad Marketing Cloud™ Honored With Global Cloud Computing Stratus Award For The Second Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced that the Anteriad Marketing CloudTM has been recognized with a prestigious 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing . This is the second consecutive year that the Anteriad Marketing Cloud has won this esteemed award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award highlights organizations that are pioneering innovative solutions leveraging cloud technologies to drive advancements.

The Anteriad Marketing Cloud is a powerful, AI-driven designed to connect data and customer experiences, empowering marketing and sales teams to better understand, acquire, and retain customers with unparalleled intelligence. Powered by advanced AI and high-fidelity data, which processes over 40 billion intent signals monthly, the platform enables cross-channel strategies that optimize every touchpoint. Whether driving higher engagement, personalizing B2B strategies, or delivering real-time insights, the platform ensures that every signal is maximized for full-funnel impact. From top-of-funnel brand lift to bottom-of-funnel conversions, the Anteriad Marketing Cloud excels by delivering superior performance and reducing campaign costs across the board.

“We are honored to receive this global recognition from the Business Intelligence Group for the second consecutive year,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.“This award reaffirms our relentless commitment to innovation and delivering data driven, tech enabled solutions, powered by analytics and AI, that help our customers not only optimize their marketing efforts but truly get in front of their ideal audience. I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology and consistently driving results for B2B marketers.”

Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Business Intelligence Group, added,“Anteriad's dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology is truly commendable. Their innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the industry make them a worthy recipient of the Stratus Award.”

About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. We are trusted by companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, ezCater, and Lenovo to produce significant ROI multiples for their marketing. Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution (full- and self-service), BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 26 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals each month to provide highly rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels. Start creating your future today – discover how at .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

