Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on September 30, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.05250 per share based on the VWAP of $6.30 payable on October 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.60 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.