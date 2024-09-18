Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend
9/18/2024 9:17:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable October 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2024.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.89 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.14 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
| Class A Share (LFE)
| $0.10000
| Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
| $0.06667
| Record Date:
| September 30, 2024
| Payable Date:
| October 10, 2024
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
