Savvy Security Delivers The Industry’S Most Comprehensive Approach To Automated Offboarding

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Security , an identity-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) security provider, today announced new comprehensive user offboarding capabilities designed to give teams real-time intelligence and visibility needed to prioritize the removal of movers' and leavers' access based on identity risk, privileged access, and business context. By automating and streamlining the offboarding process, Savvy substantially improves efficiency and security, saving organizations time and money while reducing the risk of unauthorized access.



Effective offboarding is essential to identity security and SaaS governance, but research shows more than 70% of companies have not implemented a formal offboarding process. Already overwhelmed IT and security teams struggle to accurately prioritize these efforts based on risk and manually de-provision users. And when they only have visibility into about one-third of the apps employees are actually using, effectively managing identity hygiene at scale is impossible.

Savvy offers a better approach to offboarding through its patent-pending zero-touch integrations (ZTIs) , which enable multi-layered discovery and a real-time inventory of all apps and identities - even the shadow SaaS other solutions can't see. Automation capabilities reduce the manual burden by immediately revoking access and ensuring that offboarding is complete, timely, and secure, preventing lingering access after users move or leave.

“When employee, contractor, and other temporary accounts are not properly offboarded, organizations are exposed to significant risk and face costly compliance violations,” said Guy Guzner, CEO and co-founder of Savvy Security.“Savvy addresses this gap by automating workflows to reduce the risk of manual errors, improving visibility and ensuring comprehensive protection against unauthorized access - all without adding extra burden to already stretched IT and security teams.”

The benefits of using the new offboarding feature can be seen immediately. Savvy enhances visibility by providing continuous, automated insight into apps, accounts, admins, and roles, improving governance over digital assets. It reduces audit findings by supporting compliance efforts through secure access to sensitive data, detailed audit trails, and proper de-provisioning of accounts, ensuring alignment with frameworks like ISO 27001 and SOC 2. And, it supports compliance efforts with regulations like the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). Additionally, Savvy helps optimize software spend by identifying unused or orphaned accounts, reducing unnecessary licensing costs.

Key capabilities include:



Immediate Access Revocation: Savvy's ZTIs automate the process of changing passwords on accounts requiring offboarding, quickly revoking access and securing data against unauthorized use. By swiftly revoking access, Savvy helps preserve privacy while mitigating insider threats and attacks targeting dormant and abandoned accounts, significantly reducing risk.

Effortless Account Removal: Savvy's automation playbooks and ZTI actions provide a more complete method to offboard users beyond basic password rotation. ZTIs empower teams with visibility and control that simply wasn't possible before, shortening time to visibility, eliminating volumes of tech debt, and driving down identity risk. Depending on the app, accounts can be disabled or removed according to policy. Cloud-Based Orchestration: Savvy seamlessly integrates with other infrastructure involved in offboarding workflows, like HR, IGA, and ticketing systems, and can orchestrate actions as instructed by these systems to support and enhance existing processes.



Competitive solutions often rely on basic password rotation, which alone is not enough to sufficiently mitigate risk - especially when teams don't have full visibility into all of a user's apps and accounts. Savvy's multi-faceted approach not only deepens visibility but also enables teams to revoke access by rotating passwords, disable accounts through zero-touch integrations, and use cloud-based automation playbooks to orchestrate offboarding in concert with other infrastructure and systems. By eliminating gaps in visibility and expanding automation capabilities, Savvy delivers the industry's most innovative, holistic and secure approach to user offboarding.

About Savvy

Savvy Security offers a modern SaaS security platform with an identity-first approach to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility into SaaS usage and risk. Savvy specializes in mitigating toxic combinations of SaaS-identity risk, including reused and compromised passwords, lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and incomplete offboarding.

Its just-in-time security guardrails automate security workflows to prevent potential incidents before they take place and provide suggestive guidance that empowers users to make smarter decisions. Savvy also provides customizable security automation playbooks that empower security teams to automate responses to various user actions and engage users at critical decision points to improve security outcomes. For more information, visit

