Spain’S Ministry Of The Presidency, Justice And Parliamentary Relations Expands Use Of CAST Software Intelligence Technology

NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 18, 2024 -- After leveraging CAST Highlight in 2019 to analyze their 25 most important applications, Spain's Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Parliamentary Relations has expanded the use of CAST software intelligence to continuously analyze their next most critical applications. The decision is part of an initiative to obtain relevant objective information about the technical status and vulnerabilities of the applications that allows them to support the Strategic Plan for Digital Transformation and Systems, aligning the status of the applications with the strategic processes of the Ministry.



After seeking various solutions to analyze and govern their application portfolio, the ministry realized CAST offered a differentiated solution that went above and beyond simple code analysis, making the continued partnership a clear-cut decision.

“After the extensive value CAST provided in helping us understand areas for improvement and prioritize maintenance resources, it only made sense for us to continue using CAST Highlight to identify and manage application risks, minimizing vulnerabilities and application obsolescence.” said David Llamas, Head of Department of Information Services.“We're looking forward to leveraging software intelligence as we embark on this next phase of our transformation journey.”

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that 'understands' multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com .

About Ministry of the Presidency

Spain's Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Parliamentary Relations is the department of the General Administration responsible for providing support to the President of the Spanish Government and his assistance bodies and relations between the government and the Parliament and Senate. It is also responsible for coordinating matters of constitutional relevance and the government's legislative program.

