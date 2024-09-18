Senior Consumer Products Marketing Executive To Drive Sales Growth For Chief Outsiders Clients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jon Hall, a values-led marketing visionary and strategic full-funnel modern marketing stack CMO to build consumer businesses through data-led marketing as a Chief Outsiders fractional CMO.

STEVENSVILLE, MI, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Hall, a senior P&L oriented marketing executive, passionate servant leader, and MBA marketing professor, will now apply his extensive consumer products experience to drive client sales growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Hall joined Chief Outsiders' team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“A passionate change agent with 20+ years of proven leadership experience building inspired teams, Jon transforms marketing organizations at an accelerated pace with impactful business results,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.“We're excited to add his deep consumer industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

As a Chief Outsiders consumer focused Fractional CMO , Hall brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. He raises the standards of excellence, captures the hearts of many, and inspires business teams to achieve the impossible. A values-led marketing visionary and strategic full-funnel modern marketing stack CMO, he exceeds financial growth objectives through hyper target marketing plans, developing industry leading positioning platforms, and omni-channel activations threading all elements of integrated marketing.

Consumer/Ecommerce Marketing Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Hall works with the CEOs of middle-market consumer and eCommerce companies to accelerate sales and market share growth . For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Global Senior Vice President of Marketing at SharkNinja, LLC, he delivered 13% YoY sales growth with P&L responsibility for $2.5 billion in sales across 13 sub-categories, including home, beauty, and outdoor. He also drove $116 million in sales developing positioning and demand generation plans for 9 NPDs.

Hall has also served as Head of Strategy, WoW Studios at Whirlpool Corp, Chief Marketing Officer Head of Brand, Product & Merchandising Marketing, JennAir Business Unit, and Head of Marketing, Whirlpool & Amana Brands, at the Whirlpool Corporation. Earlier, he served as Brand Manager, Velveeta Shells & Cheese, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Bulls-Eye BBQ Sauce, & Planters at Kraft Foods.

Prior to his successful executive marketing career, Hall earned a BS in General Engineering with Mechanical Engineering Focus from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. As his marketing career advanced, he earned an MBA in General Management, Marketing, & Economics from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business in Chicago, Illinois and a Master of Sports Administration from the Northwestern University School of Continued Studies in Chicago, Illinois.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm's cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic OperatorsTM to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders' fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companie in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears : Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders' CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at .

