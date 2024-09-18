China Vehemently Condemns US-Taiwan Arms Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- China, on Wednesday, vehemently condemned and opposed the latest American arms deal with Taiwan, declaring sanctions on nine US defense firms.

Chinese Foreign spokesperson Lin Jian made a statement in reference to the USD 218 million arms deal that included sales of airplanes as well as services.

This is a violation of the "One China" policy and the three joint communiques, prohibiting the United States from selling arms to the disputed island, stated Lin.

The spokesperson deplored these sales calling them a dangerous infringement undermining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait as it sends separatist force the wrong signals.

He called for not taking China's will and ability to defend its territorial integrity, urging Washington to immediately cease supporting the separatist movement. (end)

slq









MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108687944