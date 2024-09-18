Israeli Occupation's Bids To Spread Conflicts Are Dangerous - Turkish Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA. Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed sorrow over pager explosions in Lebanon, saying Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous.

This came during a phone call Erdogan had with Lebanese cartetaker Prime Najib Mikati, said Turkish Communications Directorate in a statement.

Erdogan offered condolences over the nine who were killed in the pager explosion in Lebanon, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. (end)

