Israeli Occupation's Bids To Spread Conflicts Are Dangerous - Turkish Pres.
9/18/2024 9:13:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ANKARA. Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed sorrow over pager explosions in Lebanon, saying Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous.
This came during a phone call Erdogan had with Lebanese cartetaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, said Turkish Communications Directorate in a statement.
Erdogan offered condolences over the nine victims who were killed in the pager explosion in Lebanon, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. (end)
