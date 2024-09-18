Israeli Occupation Forces Target School Housing Displaced Palestinians
Date
9/18/2024 9:13:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health officials in Gaza reported Wednesday the killing of eight Palestinians in a targeted attack by the Israeli Occupation forces on a school in the town of Shuja'iyya.
In a press statement, they added that the attack targeted Ibn Al-Haytham School that was housing hundreds of displaced families, where eight fell as martyrs.
Medical staff took 13 injured to the hospital, including children, women and elderly, although civil defense are were recovering victims from under the rubble.
Over the last few hours, the Israeli occupation forces launched a series of raids on residential homes and a civilian car, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians all over the Gaza Strip, most of whom were civilians. (end)
wab
MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108687942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.