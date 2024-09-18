Israeli Occupation Forces Target School Housing Displaced Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian officials in Gaza reported Wednesday the killing of eight Palestinians in a targeted attack by the Israeli forces on a school in the town of Shuja'iyya.

In a press statement, they added that the attack targeted Ibn Al-Haytham School that was hundreds of displaced families, where eight fell as martyrs.

Medical staff took 13 to the hospital, including children, women and elderly, although civil defense are were recovering from under the rubble.

Over the last few hours, the Israeli occupation forces launched a series of raids on residential homes and a civilian car, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians all over the Gaza Strip, most of whom were civilians. (end)

wab















MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108687942