Global Outsourcing Leader Boldr: Impact Report Demonstrates Payoffs Of Ethical Outsourcing

In its continuing commitment to drive meaningful and sustained impact across careers, clients and the community, Boldr

has released its 2023 Impact Report . The largest global B Corp Certified business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Boldr says its business model innovatively combines humanity and performance, with its impact report proving that business case.

"At Boldr, impact has a requisite seat at the table," says Glo Guevarra , Global Head of Impact for the seven-year-old company. "I'm proud that in 2023, we delivered our commitment of paying a living wage to 100% of all team members across all regions – Asia-Pacific, South Africa, North and South America. It is the right thing to do and so our team members can thrive and live dignified lives. We also continue to foster a line between our impact and our clients' impact, as they share amazing stories of growth. And for the communities we serve across the globe, we've impacted 116,606 people!"

Guevarra notes that, while an annual report centers on an organization's fiscal health, an impact report takes a deeper, broader look at how an organization affects its people, its communities and the bottom lines of all involved, with special emphasis on societal and environmental outcomes.

"Boldr's commitment to ethical outsourcing – which is the heart of our innovation – emerges from a deep understanding of global labor arbitrage, both maximizing efficiency for our clients while minimizing costs," says serial entrepreneur David Sudolsky , Founder & CEO of Boldr. "And instead of the race to the bottom frequently seen in BPO, we help clients succeed by ethically building teams, improving the welfare of people and communities."

Sudolsky holds that Boldr continues to exemplify the achievability of business success in BPO without prioritizing profits over people. It's not "either/or," he says, it's "both."

"In 2023, we solidified our Theory of Change – or 'Boldr Economics' – demonstrating how we as a business make an impact holistically for team members, clients, the community – and the BPO industry," Guevarra says. "We can model these win-win partnerships because our equitable stance is baked into the vision David Sudolsky had and that he shares with COO Mari Parker, who helps steer us to that North Star."

As affirmation of its impactful growth, Boldr is included on Inc. magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 list , recognizing the nation's fastest-growing private companies; it is the company's third consecutive year on the list.

"I'm proud to continue building the business case not just for impact, but for impact within the global BPO community," Sudolsky says. "Everything we have accomplished in 2023 would not have been possible without our incredible team members and forward-thinking client partners, like Afresh, BabyBjorn, brooklinen, interfolio, Kindred, Meetup, Mentor Collective, NBCUniversal, ShiftMed and Urbanstems. Our vision has always been to redefine outsourcing in a way that added more to society than it took. Thank you for continuing to make that a reality."

Get Boldr's

2023 Impact Report . The report also dives into Negative Impact and how Boldr mitigates it, as well as Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs) alignment for a positive global impact.

Boldr believes talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not, and is changing that paradigm by building global teams through ethical outsourcing, including paying a living wage in every country & region. In addition to being the largest global B Corp Certified

BPO and the first B Corp Certified BPO in the Philippines, Boldr is a supporter of the Global Living Wage Coalition

and the Living Wage Network , committed to social and environmental responsibility.

Boldr Impact example:

"Boldr, in partnership with the Good Work Foundation, has provided the opportunity for 30 learners to be part of a Call Centre Academy over the last 12 months," says Kate Groch, CEO of that Foundation. "Seventy-five percent of graduates of the academy are working on Boldr Season Ramp activity, have gained employment in the Bushbuck Ridge area or are part of a learnership. The opportunity for training, practical skills and experience provides stepping stones for employability. The impact is significant to the wider community as those employed are able to contribute to their families' financial wellbeing."

"By providing educational support here in our community of Tacloban, we're able to have tools and resources that would not have been possible otherwise," says Neva Homeres-Johannesen, Executive Director, Streetlight, one of Boldr's long-term partners dedicated to child protection and education. "In a short time, it has resulted in improved academic performance, access to the internet, increased school retention rates, and safekeeping and empowerment of 315 Streetlight beneficiaries.

