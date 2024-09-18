Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2024

عربي


9/18/2024 9:01:07 AM

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday 10 October 2024 at 5.30 p.m.

The general meeting will be held at Nordsjællands KonferenceCenter, Gydevang 39-41, 3450 Allerød.

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Telephone: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .

  • AGM agenda 2024 (UK)

