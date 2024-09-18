Dr. Drew Goes One-On-One With Bodywell's CEO To Discuss Innovative EMF Protection On 'Health Uncensored'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bodywell's CEO Explores Cutting-Edge EMF Protection on "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew"

Dr. Drew talks innovative EMF protection solutions with Bodywell's CEO on "Health Uncensored'', airing September 22 on Fox Business News.

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bodywell , a pioneer in electromagnetic field (EMF) protection solutions , is pleased to announce that its CEO Dror Levy, will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" on Fox Business News.

The segment, airing on Sunday, September 22nd at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT, will delve into the complexities of EMF radiation and Bodywell's groundbreaking approach to mitigating its effects.

During the show, Mr. Levy will explain how Bodywell's technology differs from conventional EMF blocking methods.

"Our solution doesn't simply block radiation, which can interfere with device functionality," Levy states. "Instead, we focus on maintaining and restoring balance in our biological systems, enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms against the bioactive effects of EMF."

Key topics to be discussed include:

- The unique characteristics of information-transmitting radiation and its impact on human biology

- Bodywell's innovative approach to EMF protection without compromising device performance

- Rigorous third-party testing and validation of Bodywell's technology

- Long-term health benefits of EMF protection

"We're excited to share our research and technology with Dr. Drew's audience," said Levy. "This appearance allows us to educate consumers about EMF risks and the importance of scientifically validated protection methods."

Dr. Drew Pinsky, host of "Health Uncensored," added, "EMF radiation is a growing concern in our increasingly connected world. We're pleased to have Bodywell on our show to discuss this important topic and their innovative solutions."

Viewers can tune in to Fox Business News on Sunday, September 22nd at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT to watch Bodywell's segment on "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew. "

About Bodywell

Bodywell is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to address EMF-related concerns. With a commitment to research and cutting-edge technology, Bodywell provides products to enhance EMF protection and improve quality of life.

For more information about Bodywell and its EMF protection solutions, please visit bodywell.

