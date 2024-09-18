Hilgard Analytics Relocates To Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex And Releases New Housing Market Research Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Summer 2024 edition of 'The Hottest and Coldest Markets in America' available now

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hilgard Analytics (Hilgard) today announced its relocation from California to Texas and the release of its Summer 2024 edition of 'The Hottest and Coldest Housing Markets in America ' research report. Leveraging data from Zillow, Hilgard ranks the fastest and slowest-growing single-family housing and apartment rental markets as of Summer 2024 and expertly analyzes what this means for the overall national market. The report traces the national housing market's continuing surge, noting that While interest rates remained level, employment numbers rose, and labor disputes have declined. Hilgard also notes that Federal interest rates are widely expected to be cut, even as soon as this week. The comprehensive report also charts the most expensive and least expensive housing markets. Complete with easy-to-process charts and graphs, the report is a digestible and highly actionable executive summary and analysis that can assist realtors, renters, home buyers, sellers, and economic development officials.

“We're excited about our relocation to the DFW area and happy to bring our expertise to the Lone Star state,” said Joshua Baum, Founder and CEO, Hilgard Analytics.“The move coincides with the launch of our latest research report which delves into the Summer 2024 national housing market with the goal of distilling dozens of pages of data and complex findings into an easily read summary that can be of massive value to all industry stakeholders.”

Hilgard is the newest real estate and economic development research firm in the DFW region and has immediate availability for new projects. Hilgard conducts in-depth research into housing markets at the national, regional, and subregional levels to offer insights into trends in prices, rents, and vacancy rates. The mission is to place clients a step ahead of the competition. Customers may use the information to make informed decisions about where and when to make acquisitions, property improvements, and liquidations.

The Summer 2024 edition of the national housing market report notes the continuation of several trends but also highlights the metro areas experiencing substantial price corrections since the COVID era pricing boom. Hilgard also notes expert sentiment that overall national trends will likely continue as housing remains undersupplied in the areas with the greatest demand. Using data directly from Zillow, Hilgard's report ranks the fastest and slowest growing single-family housing and apartment rental markets nationwide over the past year. It also ranks the most expensive and cheapest housing markets (the top 100 markets).

In addition to Residential Real Estate Market studies and analysis, Hilgard also specializes in Zoning and Land Use Consulting, Demographic Studies, LGBTQ+ Community Research, GIS Services, Grant Writing, Labor Market Analysis, Commercial Real Estate Market Studies, and more. Hilgard seeks to drive positive change in real estate and economic development by leveraging the power of data to make informed and accurate decisions that transform localities into vibrant, sustainable, and adaptive ecosystems. At Hilgard, data is harnessed as a fulcrum for empowerment, collaboration, and enlightenment. Highly detailed, accurate, and relevant research reports by Hilgard can help leaders become aligned and drive inspired decisions that are grounded in truth.

The Hilgard team brings extensive experience in politics, city government, economics, urban and regional planning, and policy studies to its clients. Hilgard has been mentioned in multiple news and trade publications including CBS News, The Real Deal, Urbanize, Planetizen, Westside Current, and Westside Today. Hilgard does not work with clients seeking approvals or funding from the City of Fort Worth, a measure taken to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Joshua Baum can be made available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and select phone or Zoom-based interviews with media outlets nationwide.

To learn more about Hilgard research reports and other services, visit .

Joshua Baum

Hilgard Analytics

+1 949-683-5201

