Ahli Bank (Oman) – LT FCR Outlook Revised to Positive

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has revised the Outlook for the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) of Ahli Bank Oman (AB) to Positive from Stable. The change follows CI Ratings’ recent revision of Oman’s sovereign rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. At the same time, CI has affirmed AB’s LT FCR and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘BB+’ and ‘bb+’ (latter on Stable Outlook), respectively. The Bank’s Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate have also been affirmed.



The Positive Outlook reflects CI’s expectation that the Bank’s LT FCR is likely to be upgraded over the next 12 months. Oman’s gradually improving economic environment, supported by stronger GDP expansion and the government’s increased liquidity buffers, are expected to have a positive impact on AB’s overall risk profile. Credit risk in the banking system is anticipated to decline, and this will support the Bank’s loan and deposit expansion capabilities. The continued recovery of Omani businesses from the pandemic-related slowdown is also likely to stabilise AB’s loan asset quality and reduce potential problem (stage 2) loans. In turn, this will probably lead to lower cost of risk going forward, barring any external shock to the banking system. Despite keen competition in what is Oman’s relatively small market, net interest margin compression could ease in H2 24 if official interest rates decline as is currently expected.



As AB’s BSR is currently at the same level as the Oman sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘BB+’, the ESL of Moderate precludes any uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR. Provided the sovereign is upgraded in the next 12 months, as currently expected, the moderate ESL would result in AB’s LT FCR being raised one notch above the BSR. Our ESL assessment reflects the moderate likelihood of official extraordinary support given the significant government shareholding, as well as the government’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in need.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb’. The latter denotes moderate risk and reflects robust non-hydrocarbon economic performance and high GDP per capita, as well as improving external strength. OPERA also takes into account the government’s commitment to reform implementation under Oman Vision 2040. The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s prudent risk management framework and still fairly low NPL ratio, good CAR and capital flexibility, as well as sound profitability at all levels. The significant 35% equity interest held by Ahli Unted Bank (AUB) is a positive factor. AUB is currently in the process of being integrated into Kuwait Finance House (KFH), its new parent. AUB remains well represented on AB’s board of directors and on the board’s risk, executive and audit sub-committees.



The main factors constraining the ratings are the challenging operating environment (although conditions are improving buoyed by favourable hydrocarbon prices), including Oman’s limited economic diversification, the customer concentrations in lending and funding (albeit depositor concentrations have improved), and relatively high stage 2 loans. Additional credit challenges are AB’s lean headline liquidity metrics, and the relatively low and volatile non-interest income.



Rating Dynamics: Upside/Downside Scenarios



An upgrade of more than one notch of the LT FCR over the next 12 months appears remote at this stage since this would require a two-notch upgrade in the sovereign’s rating from its current level. The Bank’s BSR could be raised providing that financial metrics improve significantly and there is an upward revision of OPERA.



On the downside, a revision of the LT FCR Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged. Although not our current expectation, AB’s BSR could be downgraded if there was a significant weakening of financial metrics and/or deterioration in the operating environment.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-23 and H1 2024. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in February 2002. The ratings were last updated in March 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



