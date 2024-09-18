Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Expands With New Location In Midlothian's Winterfield Crossing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Affordable Indulgence on the Waterfront
MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location at Winterfield Crossing, overlooking the serene waterfront in Midlothian. The location, operated by local entrepreneurs Lisa, Kevin, and K.J. Stroud, brings the indulgent flavors of fresh Maine lobster to the vibrant Midlothian community.
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls has built its reputation in the fast-casual dining scene by offering accessible indulgence through a menu focused on quality and simplicity. The Classic Roll, Connecticut Roll, and a fan-favorite, the Whoopie Pie, are all designed to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience, featuring the freshest lobster without the formalities of a high-end restaurant. The Stroud family, already well-known for their successful Powhatan-based asphalt company, Pro-Seal Paving & Sealing, is excited to bring this unique concept to their community.
"Lobster rolls are an indulgence that most people think they can only enjoy at a white-tablecloth restaurant," said Lisa Stroud. "With Mason's, you can walk right in, enjoy exceptional lobster, and still feel comfortable and relaxed. That's what really excited us about bringing this brand to Midlothian."
The Strouds' decision to venture into the restaurant industry follows their entrepreneurial spirit, recognizing an untapped market in the area for high-quality lobster in a casual, approachable setting. "We saw the demand for a fresh, convenient lobster roll experience, and Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls was the perfect fit," said K.J. Stroud.
Operational Scalability Drives Mason's Success
Mason's ability to scale efficiently across the country has contributed to its steady growth. By focusing on a simple, streamlined menu of high-quality lobster rolls and sides, the brand has captured a loyal following, while offering franchisees a proven business model with clear operational systems.
"Mason's is a brand that exemplifies simplicity and scalability, which is why we're seeing such strong growth," said Dan Beck, CEO and Founder of Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. "We're excited to partner with the Stroud family and bring our unique brand of accessible indulgence to the Midlothian area."
The Winterfield Crossing location is positioned to become a culinary destination for both locals and visitors, who will enjoy fresh lobster while taking in views of the water. While Mason's brings its nationally renowned menu to Midlothian, the restaurant will offer a consistent and high-quality dining experience that draws from the brand's core values.
About Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls was founded on the principle of delivering a premium lobster experience in a casual setting, making it accessible to everyone. With a commitment to food excellence, operational simplicity, and scalability, Mason's continues to expand its footprint in communities across the U.S.
