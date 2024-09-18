The National Military Spouse Network Career Summit Set For September 23-26

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virtual and In-Person Event to Feature Leading Education, Employment, and Military Experts to Share Tips and Strategies for Personal and Professional Development

This Year's Summit will Address the Most Pressing Issues Affecting Military Spouse Life and Career and Provide Actionable Solutions

LORTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2024

NMSN ), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, will hold its 2024 Career Summit presented by Wells Fargo, September 23-26. The event, which will be attended by military spouses from around the country and internationally at all stages of military service, will include a range of must-attend sessions led by hand-picked experts who will bring actionable career and employment information to attendees. They'll also offer tips on life/work balance for milspouses plus pointers on retirement and transitioning out of active duty. The virtual sessions will be streamed on the NMSN website while an in-person panel and networking event will be held at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel on the evening of September 25.

"A growing number of military spouses are career-minded professionals who have to navigate around deployments and governmental regulations, which make getting jobs and maintaining careers challenging," said Sue Hoppin, founder and president of NMSN. "The NMSN Military Spouse Career Summit presented by Wells Fargo is designed to help equip them with the best possible information so military spouses can achieve their personal and professional goals and plan for success post-military life."

"The uncertainty of the military lifestyle creates a limited ability for military spouses and domestic partners to have a portable career," said Lauren Ramos, active-duty spouse and program manager of Wells Fargo's Homefront Heroes Military Spouse Hiring Program. "While we recognize the challenges faced by our community, we acknowledge that we cannot solve this alone. Through partnerships with entities like NMSN, we are able to come together to generate impact for a problem where there is often a no one-size-fits-all solution."

The National Military Spouse Career Summit presented by Wells Fargo will feature the following detail-packed virtual seminars:



Spouse Education and Career Opportunities (SECO) Program

– Led by Josie Beets, Program Manager of SECO Program, September 23, 10am

Military Spouse Employment Around the World – Led by Amanda McCue, Career Development Practitioner, Career Swag, September 23, 6pm

Overcoming Imposter Syndrome: Empowering Military Spouses

– Led by Joanna DeMott, CEO of Green Zone Corporate Training, Military Culture & Transition Expert, September 24, 10am

Networking Strategies for Military Spouses – Led by Dr. Monique Ekundayo, Business Professional in Risk and Project Management, September 24, 6pm

Building a Portable Career as a Military Spouse – Led by Rona Jobe, CEO of LVL-Up Strategies, September 25, 10am

It's Not You, it's Your Resume. 10 Tips to Strengthen Your Resume for Today's Job Market

– Led by Amy Schofield, Schofield Strategies, LLC, September 26, 10am Panel Conversation: Transition to Retirement – Moderated by Sue Hoppin, September 26, 6pm

Additionally, NMSN will hold a panel and networking reception on September 25 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, VA. The in-person panel will focus on effective networking to find satisfying connections

that are relevant to professional milspouses and service member spouses. Speakers will share networking insights, including finding strategic volunteering opportunities and connecting effectively with prospective employers, navigating prospects with paid boards and high-level appointments. Pre-registration is required for the in-person event. Click here

to register.



To attend the virtual event, register

here .

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics, and media. Together this network shares expertise and crafts innovative solutions to help military spouses balance a viable career with the military lifestyle, laying the foundation for a successful career after leaving military life. The NMSN is dedicated to removing barriers to military spouse employment and entrepreneurship through informed advocacy in support of military spouses, and by extension their families, throughout every stage of military life. For more information on NMSN, visit . Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at

Media Contact:

Laura Liebeck

845-440-7974

[email protected]





