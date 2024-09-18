Progress Brings Industry Leaders Together To Share Insights On AI And Data At Marklogic World Tour US 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovators from Dupont, Salesforce, Yale and more to explore the future of data, generative AI, knowledge management and data visualization

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the speaker lineup for the MarkLogic World Tour US , taking place September 23-25, 2024, at the Bethesda Marriott in Maryland. leaders, innovators and professionals on the front line of the data world will gather to discuss the future of data and address real-world challenges in areas such as generative AI (GenAI), data visualization and knowledge management. Registration is open .

With nearly 20 sessions, workshops and roundtables spanning three days, attendees will explore topics ranging from discovering the business value of GenAI, to building data visualization apps and implementing semantic knowledge modeling. Participants will learn how to tackle various data challenges related to complex data integration and security while harnessing the power of AI. They will hear directly from Progress customers and partners about how they have created value from data to drive diverse business initiatives and will have the opportunity to collaborate with forward-thinking peers across industries.

Progress has assembled a dynamic lineup of customer speakers and MarkLogic and Semaphore product experts, including:



Bijan Chowdhury, SVP of Technology and Innovation, The Clearing House

Zach Jansen, Senior Data Scientist, DuPont

Patricia Kelley, Director, Data Architecture and Engineering, Abbvie

Paul Kelly, Director, Content Operations, The Canadian Press

Arthur Patterson, Director, Global Taxonomy, Salesforce

Rob Sanderson, Sr. Director for Digital Cultural Heritage, Yale University

Martin R. Smith, Manager, XPub Department, US GPO

John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress

Matthieu Jonglez, VP Technology, Application and Data Platform, Progress Imran Chaudhri, Head Architect, AI, Application and Data Platform, Progress

“The brightest minds in data management will gather to discuss the latest advancements in complex data integration. We are thrilled to host these visionary professionals who have a deep understanding of the evolving data and AI landscape,” said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress.“This year's program offers attendees a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in solving tomorrow's data challenges. They will leave the event equipped with the knowledge and tools to maximize the potential of their data.”

The Progress MarkLogic platform combines multi-model data management with real-time, relevance-based search and semantic capabilities to provide an adaptable, secure foundation for an organization's GenAI solutions. Users can leverage generative AI in their enterprise with a flexible semantic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture that augments LLMs with domain-specific knowledge to increase response accuracy, democratize access to information across the organization and power AI-enhanced applications.

For more information about the MarkLogic World Tour and to register today, go to

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at

Progress and MarkLogic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+ 1-800-213-3407

...