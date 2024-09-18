More Than A Cooler: New Coolee™ CL-50R Puts A Chill In The Air

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keep cool anywhere with 4-in-1 portable air cooler, ice chest, player, power bank

THEODORE, Ala., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cool BossTM by BendPak® introduces the CooleeTM CL-50R Portable Air Cooler Ice Chest . It's the ultimate outdoor companion, combining a rugged 50-quart ice chest with a dual-nozzle air cooler, premium Bluetooth® player, and high-capacity power in one portable, chill-inducing package.



With a Coolee CL-50R, there's no need to suffer through the heat at the beach, tailgate party or campsite. Coolee delivers ice cold air virtually anywhere.

“Cool Boss pioneered the portable air cooler market with the original personal-sized Coolee CL-240 we launched last year,” says Alexa Kruse, project coordinator.“Our next generation Coolee CL-50R uses the same technology on a larger scale. The CL-50R has almost three times the capacity as the original Coolee, plus exclusive new features like multiple solar panels, a 12-volt power bank, cup holders, and even a built-in bottle opener to help elevate every outdoor adventure.”

Coolee uses a recirculating water pump and heat exchanger to efficiently chill air up to 35 degrees colder than the ambient temperature. The environmentally friendly process uses no chemicals. Brushless fans move the cold air to the dual multi-directional nozzles that further concentrate it to deliver strong cooling breezes. Temperature and air flow can be adjusted independently for each side with dual controls on the lid or with the wireless remote control.

Power comes from dual rechargeable lithium-ion batteries ... and the sun. There's a solar panel on top as well as a second flip-down solar panel for ongoing, eco-friendly charging. The battery dock charging station is included, along with a 12V DC power supply adapter cable and a car cigarette lighter power supply adapter cable for maximum versatility.

Details Matter

The CL-50R was designed for easy portability. A telescoping handle, all-terrain oversized wheels, and an angled rear panel make moving the CL-50R a breeze – even through sand!

No space is wasted. The durable, fully insulated lid features multiple integrated cup holders, a power bank to recharge phones and other mobile devices, and simple touch-panel controls. Sturdy webbed straps keep the lid secure even when rolling over rough terrain.

The rigid polyethylene thermal-insulated bin can hold up to 50 quarts of ice, snacks and beverages, and features a removable cutting board.

For more information and to order, visit or call (855) 2BE-COOL.

About Cool Boss by BendPak

Cool Boss offers a full line of COOLBREEZE and COOLBLAST portable evaporative air coolers for use at home, at work and at play; the Tempest and Windstorm series of HVLS overhead industrial fans; and Coolee portable air coolers. Based in Theodore, Ala., Cool Boss is a division of leading global equipment manufacturer BendPak® Inc.

