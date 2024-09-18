Ultimus Leverpoint Announces Strategic Partnership With Arch To Revolutionize Private Markets Data Management And Portfolio Monitoring

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (Ultimus), a leading independent provider of comprehensive fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Arch , a digital admin modernizing private investment operations and investor communications. With the support of Arch, Ultimus will utilize a platform that automates manual tasks, enhances productivity, and maximizes the use of data and insights from asset managers, all within a seamless digital client experience. This collaboration aims to transform the cumbersome data management process for asset managers, asset allocators, accountants, and funds admins, instead delivering a digital platform to save time and effectively collaborate.

As reporting requirements become increasingly stringent, investors require timely, consistent, and accurate reporting now more than ever. Committed to innovation and excellence, Ultimus and Arch are elevating reporting standards by addressing operational hurdles with comprehensive data management tools and features for easier and more accurate access to investment data.

Key Offerings and Highlights:

Automated and Comprehensive Data Retrieval – Eliminate the need for manual data gathering by seamlessly extracting information from various sources such as capital call notices, distributions, account statements, and other relevant documents. This streamlined approach enhances efficiency, ensures all critical information is accurately organized for analysis, and allows teams to focus on more strategic activities.

Centralized Data Storage - Organize all data and documents in a single centralized location for optimal usability. Through simple navigation and search, Arch allows for quick retrieval and effective management of documents and information on demand.

Real-Time Notifications - Receive timely alerts for new activities, ensuring users are consistently informed and up to date – allowing managers to make better-informed investment decisions to enhance their business.

Digital Workflow and Insights Platform – View and share key documents, data, and insights internally with members of the Ultimus team, and externally with clients and their third party vendors.

"Partnering with Arch marks a pivotal advancement in bolstering our data management capabilities," stated Mike Fife, Vice President of Solutions and Technology at Ultimus, during a recent press conference. "With this collaboration, we aim to significantly enhance automation and operational efficiency, enabling us to provide more streamlined and effective solutions for our clients. This partnership is not just about technology integration; it's about setting a new standard in how we manage and utilize data to drive business success."

Arch co-founder and CEO Ryan Eisenman shared,“Our partnership with Ultimus LeverPoint underscores our commitment to providing institutional-quality tools and technology that help our clients uncover unique data-driven insights, empowering them to make the most of their private markets investments and allocations.”

For more information, visit ultimusleverpoint.com. To learn about partnering with Arch, or to see the platform, please email ....

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $235B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 450 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit

About Arch

Arch is a leading digital admin platform designed to modernize private investment operations and investor communications, supporting more than $130B in alternatives assets across 270 investment advisors, families, fund admins and institutions, including four of the 20 largest investment banks.

With Arch, investors are able to track, manage, and understand their investments in one digital platform, without needing to access third party investment portals. Arch solves key workflow pain-points around K-1s,capital calls, distributions, and reporting, while delivering data downstream via API and their Open Data program. For more information, visit or find Arch on Twitter (@gotk1s) and LinkedIn.