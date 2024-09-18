Venezuela’S Political Turmoil Escalates With Fourth American Arrest

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's announced on Monday the arrest of a fourth American citizen, accused of conspiracy against the state.



This development follows the controversial presidential election held on July 28, 2024, which has been widely criticized as fraudulent.



Interior Diosdado Cabello revealed that authorities caught the unnamed American photographing sensitive installations.



This arrest follows Saturday's announcement of 14 other detentions, which included three Americans, two Spaniards, and one Czech citizen. All are allegedly connected to a plot to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.



The disputed election saw Maduro claim victory with 52% of the vote, while opposition activists argued their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, was the true victor.







The results sparked widespread protests, leading to a violent crackdown resulting in at least 25 deaths and over 2,400 arrests.



These events have further strained Venezuela's relations with Western nations. The U.S. State Department confirmed the detention of one U.S. military member.



It also acknowledged reports of holding two additional U.S. citizens while denying any involvement in a plot against Maduro.



The situation in Venezuela is a continuation of a long-standing crisis that began in 2010, characterized by hyperinflation, severe shortages, and mass emigration.



Maduro, who has held power since 2013, faces accusations of dismantling democratic institutions and consolidating power through authoritarian means. As the crisis deepens, the international community watches with growing concern.



The United States and many other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim president since 2019, though Maduro maintains de facto control.



The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Venezuela can find a peaceful resolution or descend further into authoritarianism and conflict.

MENAFN18092024007421016031ID1108687779