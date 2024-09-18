Rachel Stack, CFO Of Lightpath, To Speak At TMT M&A Forum USA 2024 On Fiber Industry Consolidation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rachel Stack, newly named CFO of Lightpath , will join an esteemed panel of leaders at the TMT M&A Forum USA 2024, organized by TMT Finance, which focuses on digital infrastructure and M&A strategies. Stack comes to Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, with 25 years of expertise in the digital infrastructure sector. Her extensive background includes serving as Chief Officer at Cologix, and prior to that, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development at Zayo Group Holdings. Before joining Zayo, she was an investment banker at RBC Capital Markets, specializing in communications infrastructure.

The panel, titled "Fiber Leaders: When Will the Wave of Consolidation Hit?," will bring together top executives from across the fiber and digital infrastructure sectors to discuss how fiber operators and investors are preparing for the anticipated wave of consolidation in 2025.

Event Date: September 25-26, 2024

Location: The Metropolitan Club, New York City

Panel Details: Wednesday, September 25, at 12:20pm ET

Moderator:

Zach Caldwell, Director, Lazard

Additional Speakers:

Ajit Pai, Partner, Searchlight Capital Partners

Sarah Overbaugh, CFO, MetroNet

Brian Stading, CEO, Lumos Fiber

Andrej Danis, Partner and Managing Director, AlixPartners

Panelists will explore key industry topics including the upcoming consolidation, new financing structures, strategies to close the digital divide, the BEAD Program rollout, and the future of open access models in the fiber market.

The TMT M&A Forum USA 2024 is a flagship event connecting key dealmakers across the telecom, media, and technology sectors. It will offer over 40 sessions, enhanced networking opportunities with 600+ attendees, and in-depth discussions on M&A trends, digital infrastructure investment, and market shifts. This year's event boasts more than 100 speakers, 650 attendees and 10+ hours of networking. Discussion will center around pivotal topics including emerging trends across financing and M&A, the transformative power of AI in digital infrastructure, and the evolving landscape of data centers, fiber, towers and connectivity.

To learn more visit . Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn and Twitter and learn about Lightpath's next generation network power at .

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS ) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations:

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 4

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightpath

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED