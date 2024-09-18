Invitation To EQT's First US Capital Markets Event In New York On October 22, 2024

In the five years since EQT's listing on Stockholm, EQT has quadrupled revenues and had a fivefold increase in its cap to USD ~40 billion. At its capital markets event, EQT will reflect on its long term growth priorities, its distinctive value creation approach, and the future of private markets.

The event will be hosted by EQT's CEO Christian Sinding, representatives from EQT's Executive Committee and EQT's Partner group. Presentations and Q&A will begin at 10.00 am ET, and be followed by lunch, featuring remarks from EQT's Founder & Chairperson, Conni Jonsson. The event will take place at The Times Square EDITION, and it is expected to conclude by 1.30 ET.

Attendance is primarily intended for institutional shareholders, analysts, financial advisors, and media. Please register here .

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

