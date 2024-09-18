Procaps Issues Shareholder Letter Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps” or the“Company”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and services, today issued the below letter to from José Antonio Vieira, CEO of Procaps, with updates on the Company's restructuring and strategic plan projects.



“Dear Shareholders,

We are pleased to update you on several significant developments as we continue to move forward with our strategic plan and restructuring efforts.

Forbearance Agreements

We have successfully signed consolidated forbearance agreements covering approximately an aggregate of $209 million in debt. These agreements are a crucial step in providing the Company with the flexibility needed to continue supporting our core business operations while we work toward a comprehensive debt restructuring solution. The forbearance agreements temporarily pause payments and prevent lenders from enforcing remedies, giving us the ability to focus on our long-term strategy.

Shareholder Investment

We have received a $5 million investment from the Company's controlling shareholders via a subordinated promissory note, which will provide temporary support for our immediate working capital needs. However, we recognize that this is a short-term measure, and the Company's cash flow remains under significant pressure. This underscores the urgency of executing our restructuring plan, securing additional financing, and optimizing our operations to address the Company's liquidity needs.

We continue making progress on other fronts:

Internal Investigation and Financial Reporting: We continue to work diligently alongside our legal and accounting advisors, in cooperation with our external auditors, to complete the internal investigation and report our financial statements. Our focus remains on ensuring the accuracy and completeness of our financial reporting.

Debt Restructuring: Simultaneously, we are working closely with our financial advisors to develop a comprehensive, long-term restructuring plan. FTI Consulting, Inc. has been engaged to conduct an independent business plan analysis, which is already well underway. This independent review will provide us with critical insights to support our efforts in restructuring our debt and positioning Procaps for sustainable financial health moving forward.

Looking Forward

While we continue to face challenges, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan. Our goals include improving operational efficiency, optimizing cash flow, and securing the financial flexibility required to support our long-term growth objectives.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we complete the internal investigation, while working diligently to strengthen our financial position and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We will continue to provide updates as we reach key milestones in our journey.

Sincerely,

José Antonio Vieira

CEO of Procaps Group”

