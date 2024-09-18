ABL Aviation Welcomes New Leadership To Spearhead Global Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ali Ben Lmadani, ABL Founder and CEODUBLIN, IRELAND, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ABL Aviation , a global aircraft asset management firm, is excited to announce the appointment of three key executives to its management team, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence and strategic growth in the aviation sector.David Taylor joins ABL Aviation as Chief Operations Officer, based in the Dublin office. Taylor brings over 24 years of extensive aviation industry experience, with a career that spans key leadership roles in both technical operations and asset management. Prior to ABL Aviation, Taylor held several senior positions at Avolon for eight years, including Global Head of Technical Transactions. His tenure at Avolon involved scaling technical operations across global markets, including the Asia-Pacific region. His expertise spans negotiation, technical project management, aircraft delivery and redelivery, and global asset management. Before Avolon, Taylor held senior technical roles at Santos Dumont and spent over a decade at Ryanair, where he was responsible for aircraft line maintenance, compliance, and establishing maintenance bases across Europe.In his new role at ABL Aviation, Taylor will lead the company's global operational strategy, focusing on enhancing technical efficiency and ensuring seamless integration across global offices. His leadership will be pivotal in scaling ABL Aviation's operational capabilities to support the firm's operational excellence, continued growth, and innovation in the aviation sector.In New York, ABL Aviation strengthens its leadership with two pivotal appointments. David Sims has been named Senior Vice President, Credit and Investment Strategy. With over 20 years of experience in the aviation sector, Sims brings a wealth of expertise in raising private equity funds, issuing debt, as well as originating and structuring debt and equity investments. In his role at ABL Aviation, Sims will manage credit risk and develop investment strategies aligned with the company's financial goals, ensuring the portfolio is optimized for risk mitigation and value creation to drive the firm's global growth.Sims previously worked at Cross Ocean Partners, where he helped raise a $438 million discretionary fund, and Access Alternative Investments, where he helped the lead investment strategy. His career also includes successful stints as a Director at RPK Capital and Capital Markets leader at Gogo. Sims began his career as an engineer at Boeing working on a variety of commercial aircraft programs and later worked at Merrill Lynch, specializing in structured finance for the transportation industry.Joining Sims is Annie Singleton, who has taken on the role of Vice President, Global Communications. Singleton's 20-year career is marked by significant achievements in corporate communications within the financial and professional services industries. With deep background in strategy, media, financial communications, and investor relations, Singleton will lead the company's global corporate affairs and communications efforts, advancing its reputation and relationships.Before joining ABL Aviation, Singleton held senior executive roles at leading advisory and communications firms including Teneo, Hill and Knowlton, Rubenstein, and ICR, where she led high-profile corporate reputation and communications campaigns for clients spanning the banking, private equity, venture capital/debt, alternative investment, fintech, and professional services sectors. Prior to these roles, Singleton worked on a range of US national security and domestic policy issues at the US Department of Energy, in government consultancy at Booz Allen, in corporate intelligence at The Arkin Group, and in production at ABC News.Ali Ben Lmadani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABL Aviation, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating,“We are thrilled to welcome David Taylor, David Sims, and Annie Singleton to our executive team. Each brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and innovate within the leasing and asset management industry. Their collective expertise will propel ABL Aviation forward in achieving our vision of setting the standard in aircraft asset management globally.”These strategic hires come at a time when ABL Aviation is poised for significant growth and looking to cement its position as an industry leader in performance, innovation, and sustainability within the sector. These additions to our team bring fresh perspectives and even greater momentum to our mission of delivering exceptional value to investors and lessees worldwide,” said Ben Lmadani.Learn more about ABL Aviation here .

Marketing Team

ABL Aviation

+353 1 571 0210

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.