Aviation Cybersecurity 2024: Addressing PART-IS, Uniting Leaders On Compliance

Aviation Cybersecurity London November 19-20th.

"Innovate Securely" Theme to Highlight the Critical Impacts of PART-IS Regulation on Aviation Cybersecurity, Business Continuity, and Operational Resilience.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cyber Senate is proud to announce its upcoming Aviation Cybersecurity Conference 2024 in London on November 19-20, which will focus on the PART-IS regulation and its far-reaching impacts on the aviation sector. As the industry faces new regulatory demands, this event provides an essential platform for airlines, regulatory bodies, cybersecurity experts, and solution providers to come together, discuss compliance strategies, and foster collaboration.

The PART-IS regulation, introduced to enhance aviation cybersecurity across global aviation operations, has raised many questions regarding implementation, compliance, and risk mitigation. This conference seeks to demystify PART-IS, offering insights into its requirements and how organizations can adapt their cybersecurity posture to meet these new regulatory standards.

"Understanding PART-IS: Why the Community Needs to Engage Now"

With PART-IS setting a new standard for aviation cybersecurity, industry collaboration is crucial. The Aviation Cybersecurity Conference aims to create a space where CISOs, IT Directors, regulatory authorities, and security experts can exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore solutions. This will help organizations navigate the complexities of PART-IS while strengthening their cyber resilience and business continuity strategies.

Key Themes of the Conference Include:

Impacts of PART-IS on Aviation Cybersecurity: A deep dive into the regulation's requirements and implications for airlines, airports, and supporting services.

Compliance Strategies: Best practices for implementing PART-IS mandates efficiently while maintaining operational resilience.

Emerging Cyber Threats: Insights into the latest threats affecting aviation and how PART-IS compliance can mitigate these risks.

Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk Management: Addressing the challenges of securing aviation's vast network of partners and suppliers.

Business Continuity and Incident Response: Building robust frameworks that align with PART-IS standards for effective disaster recovery.

Why Attend?

The Aviation Cybersecurity Conference is where industry leaders meet to shape the future of aviation cybersecurity. Attendees will gain actionable insights into PART-IS compliance, network with thought leaders, and discover solutions that enhance security and operational efficiency. The conference also provides unparalleled opportunities for sponsors and solution providers to showcase their products and expertise to a targeted audience actively seeking PART-IS-compliant solutions.

Confirmed Speakers and Participants:

Experts from EUROCAE, IBM X-Force, Aon, Breeze Airways, JetBlue, Qatar Airways, and more will lead discussions and panels, providing diverse perspectives on PART-IS and its implications.

Sponsorship Opportunities

As the aviation industry focuses on meeting PART-IS requirements, this conference is the ideal stage for cybersecurity firms, consultancies, and technology providers to demonstrate how their solutions can support compliance and bolster industry defenses. Sponsorship packages include booth exhibitions, speaking opportunities, and branding visibility across conference materials and communications.

About Cyber Senate

Cyber Senate is a leading forum dedicated to addressing the latest cybersecurity challenges across critical sectors. Our conferences bring together experts, decision-makers, and stakeholders to foster knowledge sharing and drive industry resilience.

