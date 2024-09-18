Chinese Cities Suspend Classes As Typhoon Bebinca Nears

(MENAFN- IANS) Zhengzhou, Sep 18 (IANS) Primary and middle schools, as well as kindergartens in the cities of Kaifeng and Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, suspended their classes for Wednesday to ensure the safety of students, as Typhoon Bebinca approaches the province.

The centre of the typhoon moved into Zhoukou City, Henan, early on Wednesday morning. It is forecast that Bebinca will slowly move westward at a speed of 5 to 10 km per hour, with its intensity continuing to weaken. Currently, the provincial meteorological bureau has upgraded its emergency response to the rainstorm to Level III, the third-highest level, Xinhua news agency reported.

From 7 a.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, northern, eastern and southeastern parts of the province experienced showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfalls and storms reported in cities such as Shangqiu. A total of 82 weather stations in seven county-level areas across Henan recorded more than 100 millimetres of rainfall during the period.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, made landfall in Shanghai at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The typhoon, with the maximum wind force near its centre reaching 42 meters per second, churned ashore at the Lingang area of Pudong district. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai in 75 years.