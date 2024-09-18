Dubai Shopping Festival Reveals Dates For Epic 30Th Edition Bringing The Biggest-Ever Celebration To The City

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The monumental 30th edition of DSF will be the city's greatest, most memorable, and uniquely out-of-this-world celebration ever, marking the most extraordinary season in DSF history from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025

The not-to-be-missed 30th anniversary edition will see the city light up like never before for non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments for everyone, every day for 38 days, in every corner of the city

A thrilling spectacle awaits with a jam-packed calendar brimming with exhilarating A-list concerts, irresistible shopping deals, life-changing raffles, free daily fireworks and drone shows, world-class gastronomy, and all-round iconic and out-of-this-world citywide experiences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 September 2024: The highly anticipated countdown to Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has officially begun! Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) will be bringing together the entire emirate like never before for the greatest, most phenomenal, and uniquely out-of-this-world 30th anniversary edition of DSF . This year promises to be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival's incredible history with an action-packed calendar brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 . A kaleidoscope of spectacular experiences, endless excitement, A-list concerts, and awe-inspiring adventures spanning 38 wonder-filled days will bolster Dubai's already-strong credentials as a vibrant outdoor hub that transcends beyond the ordinary with iconic adventures specially curated for this special time of the year.

This year's DSF is a milestone like no other, celebrating 30 years of welcoming the world to celebrate the very best that Dubai has to offer. Established in 1996 as one of the first citywide shopping festivals in the world, DSF stands as a testament to the bold ambition of Dubai's visionary leadership to transform the emirate into a modern, global destination. The programme's launch marked the dawn of a new era for the city, setting it on a course to become a dynamic metropolis that would place it firmly on the global stage. Today, DSF has evolved beyond the world's longest running retail festival to an annual citywide celebration that showcases everything that makes Dubai extraordinary. Unmissable experiences bring more ways than ever to explore the city's world-class live entertainment, iconic unique-to-Dubai attractions, exceptional hospitality, a thriving gastronomy scene, wonderful cultural moments, and stunning natural landscapes - all set against the backdrop of the city's perfect weather for the season.

DSF's 30th anniversary promises to be the most spectacular edition yet, elevating the festival to dazzling new heights this year with a stellar line-up of iconic and only-in-Dubai citywide experiences . Dubai residents and visitors should mark their calendars for the world's biggest A-list performers and celebrities in a showstopping line-up of live concerts including the eagerly awaited return of the incredibly popular 321 Festival , ever-popular outdoor pop-up community experiences Market Outside The Box (MOTB) and Canteen X , the biggest-ever shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands , joyful festive experiences, memorable New Year's Eve celebrations , as well as sensational adventures at thrilling theme parks, high-octane outdoor adventures, beachside destinations, and incredible chances to win life-changing prizes. Plus, free enchanting immersive displays will splash the Dubai skies with stunning visuals, colours, and lights every night throughout the 38 days of DSF, ranging from the mesmerising Dubai Lights , captivating fireworks , alongside

thrilling daily, free to watch world-class drone shows .

The full calendar of DSF events will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of this wonder-filled time during the season's spectacular weather in a city like no other.

Dubai Shopping Festival 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), AW Rostamani Group, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

