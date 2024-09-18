Platform UK 2025 Investment Symposium: AI Data Centre And Energy Investment In Europe's Largest Data Centre Market

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – 18 September 2024 – Platform Markets Group has announced the 2nd UK Symposium, scheduled to take place in London on 6 February 2025. As the UK continues to exceed expectations and becomes the fastest-growing economy in the G7, and data centres now officially classed as critical infrastructure, this timely forum for investors, leaders, and key stakeholders to explore the substantial investment opportunities within the UK's thriving data centre market.

Offering the first comprehensive analysis of all the UK data centre markets, including west and east London, northern UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, examining growth drivers, market trends, the potential opportunity for Freeports and future projections. Leading investors will provide their perspectives on the outlook for deals, mergers, and acquisitions, real estate and edge in the UK, offering insights into recent market activities and their implications.

A focus on readiness for AI data centres and the transformative impact on energy supply will also factor into the discussions, whether current government investments in AI support the competitive positioning of the UK and the measures needed to enhance preparedness.

As AI drives increased renewable energy demand, the symposium will explore how UK grids are responding to this challenge and financing the energy infrastructure transition.

The symposium is designed for investors and private equity leaders, data centre industry executives, government agencies, energy providers, real estate developers, AI specialists and policymakers.

Platform UK will be held on 6 February 2025 in central London. For registration and additional information, please visit and view the event video