EU Condemns Lebanon Explosions, Warns Of Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell condemned the series of explosions in Lebanon that killed 12 people and 2,800 others.

In a statement on Wednesday, Borrell said that he called the Lebanese Foreign Abdallah Bou Habib, who briefed him on the explosion of a high number of electronic devices in many areas across the country. "Thousands of people were injured - hundreds in critical condition - hospitals are collapsing", he added.

The EU High Representative stated that even if the seem to have been targeted, "they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians, including children."

Borrell stressed that he considers this situation "extremely worrying," adding that he "can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region."

He reiterated the EU's call on "all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond." (end)

