Pearson Expands College And Early Career Programming To More Than Half Of Connections Academy Schools In The Country

Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) and its Connections Academy , the fully online public school program serving K-12 students, announced today the expansion of their college and early career program into more than 20 schools. The program, now in over half of the Connections Academy-supported in the country provides tens of thousands of middle and high school students with opportunities to earn college credits and industry certifications, giving them a head start on their higher education and career journeys.

The online program doubles career partnerships, increasing students' exposure to industry experiences

The online program doubles career partnerships, increasing students' exposure to industry experiences. Photo Credit: Jacob Lund Photography/Shutterstock

Recognizing the demand for job-focused, skill-building and career exposure, Pearson understood the need to tailor opportunities to middle and high school students and launched the Connections Academy college and early career readiness offerings in 2023.

The program's tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit toward U.S. bachelor's degree programs. Initially supported by curriculum and credential partnerships with Coursera, Acadeum, and Pearson's Credly, students are now benefitting from new partnerships with professional organizations, including the Future Business Leaders of America, The Home Depot, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and the SEMI Foundation, which provide them with experiences in careers across industries.

"Nearly 70% of students start thinking about their careers before 11th grade, and 14% begin considering their options in kindergarten - sixth grade," said Lorin Thomas-Tavel, managing director, Pearson virtual schools, referencing original Pearson research . "Considering young people's mindsets and the shifting focus of students, colleges and employers toward skills-based learning and recruiting, it is imperative we prepare them for successful early careers by addressing barriers such as cost and providing them with direction, confidence and connections."

In addition to micro-credentials, and high school and college credit, these type of student needs are met through the program providing access to career assessments and lessons, developing post-secondary plans, selecting specific careers, writing in career journals, watching career videos, connecting with career coaches and earning badges. Programming for the fall also includes engagement with professionals in science, technology, engineering, math, film and creative careers.

Students in more than half of Connections Academy schools now have access to college and early career programming, which will continue expanding to Connections Academy-supported schools in the coming years.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit .



