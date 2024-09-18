Scale Computing Named In 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Data Center Infrastructure Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies. We feel this acknowledgment underscores Scale Computing's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of modern data centers.

As organizations increasingly embrace digital transformation, the demand for efficient, resilient, and sustainable data center infrastructure has never been greater. Gartner says, "By 2028, 40% of data center infrastructure will be managed through a cloud-based control plane, an increase from less than 15% in 2023. By 2028, more than 70% of enterprises will alter their data center strategies, due to limited energy

supplies, a major increase from less than 5% in 2023." The Gartner Hype Cycle report highlights the latest innovations designed to help IT leaders enhance business technology platforms and achieve these goals by devising sustainable, secure, scalable, agile, and resilient data center infrastructure at an acceptable cost.

"Scale Computing has long been dedicated to developing innovative solutions that empower businesses to meet their goals in an increasingly complex IT environment," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are honored to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies, which provides a valuable framework for IT leaders to understand new technologies and their potential impact on their businesses. To us, this recognition validates our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to optimize their data center operations and drive digital innovation."

Scale Computing Platform

brings together simplicity and scalability, replacing existing infrastructure to empower enterprises to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of their networks, closest to where data is created and utilized. With Scale Computing Fleet Manager , the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning enables administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with minimal or no on-site IT personnel.

Gartner Hype Cycle reports provide a visual depiction of the maturity and adoption of applications and technologies, providing business leaders with a roadmap for understanding how these technologies are expected to evolve over time. The reports offer insights into the potential of emerging technologies within industries, allowing enterprises to assess their risk tolerance on an individual basis. IT leaders can leverage Hype Cycle reports to uncover the real drivers of a technology's commercial promise, reduce the risk of technology investment decisions, and assess a technology's business value objectively based on data from experienced IT analysts. The latest report covers the five phases in the Hype Cycle: Technology Trigger, Peak of Inflated Expectations, Trough of Disillusionment, Slope of Enlightenment, and Plateau of Productivity.

For complimentary access to the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies and to read the thoughts and expertise of the Gartner analysts who authored the report, visit the Scale Computing website .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

