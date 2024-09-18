(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure gains rapid growth due to overall shift toward the electric vehicle globally. Such inherent support by authorities through incentives and rising concerns toward the environment strengthens the demand for EV charging infrastructure worldwide. Some of the key components of EV Charging Infrastructure are as follows: Public and private charging stations Fast chargers Networked solutions for further convenience and accessibility in EV charging.

Austin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EV Charging Infrastructure Market Size is expected to reach USD 199.25 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 25.5% during the years 2024-2032. There have been spectacular growths in the adoption of EVs over the last decades, mainly owing to global decarbonization, technological advancements, and consumer preference for sustainable transport options. It matters little whether these are public charging networks or home-based solutions; the EV infrastructure is rapidly turning into an indispensable support service to make electric mobility widespread in practice.







More than 80% of new vehicles sold will be EVs by 2032.

Driven by a corresponding increase in demand for charging infrastructure. Some of the factors driving the growth include increased government incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles, stringent emissions regulations, and increased efforts towards increasing renewable energy sources for cleaner transportation. Governments from various countries are presently driving demands for charging stations both in the public and private domain through a series of harshly enforcing policies. Mandates in zero-emission vehicles, as well as curbs on fossil fuel, are driving a rise in demand for efficient and reliable EV charging networks across the country.

Close to 70% of the public charging stations will offer fast charging by 2030. This makes fast the charging of the EVs, thus more comfort in owning the car.

The installation rates of the EV charging points will also rise at around 40% annually along with almost all countries investing in this infrastructure with the efforts to give more cover to the growing numbers of EVs.

Market Analysis: By Charger Type & By Application

Urban, together with highways, will quickly adopt fast chargers (DC). In 2032, up to 60% of the charging infrastructure will support fast charging, lower the dwell time that the vehicles sit idle for, and further improve the ability of long-distance traveling by the owners of EVs. More than 45% of public charging installations will be DC fast chargers, while most of the rest will be AC slow chargers dedicated to residential use.

AC remains the preferred choice for home charging with more practical and economic reasons, taking into account more than 50% of the installed base in 2032. Public charging infrastructure will instead focus more on high-capacity chargers since fast-charging stations will represent about 35% of urban charging points in 2028.

The largest growth will come in the commercial space-by application where EV charging is presented as a value-added amenity in both retail and hospitality businesses. Fleet operators will soon become accustomed to the use of EVs as well, where the demand for fleet-specific charging solutions designed to maximize uptime will also increase.

Key Regional Insight: North America and Europe Dominate the Market

North America is likely to remain the hub to the market until 2032. The U.S. is likely to dominate nearly 50% market share within this region, primarily due to government incentives, expansion in the EV market, and, most importantly, such key players as Tesla, ChargePoint, and Electrify America.

The key market for Europe will be Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany because they set more aggressive climate targets and offer encouragement to buy an EV. Public charge points will be at 30% in European countries as governments would exert pressure on that as well, and the demand for electric vehicles is high.

Competitive Landscape:

Market competition in the EV Charging Infrastructure sector is becoming increasingly hotting up as car manufacturers, high-tech firms, and utilities companies remain in league with one another to satisfy ever-rising demand for chargers. Notably, 60% of the top EV charging providers are now partnering with automobile manufacturers and energy companies in order to achieve end-to-end charging solutions.

Indeed, smart charging and energy management will be the future driver of the sector, with nearly 35% of new infrastructure coming equipped with AI-enabled capabilities that can optimize charging efficiency and integration with renewable sources. At the top of the agenda with this is fast-charging network investment, driven by the aggressive expansion of Tesla, Shell, and BP against surging demand.

Key Takeaways:



Fast chargers would occupy around 60% of all new installations in that would support fast charging by 2032.

Market would be dominated largely by North America, as government policies and incentives along with high adoption rates for EV

Europe and Asia-Pacific are two developing regions with massive investments in the public charging sector.

It is AI and smart charging technologies that will change the game because it then allows for better efficiency along with renewable energy sources. The EV charging infrastructure market will be a key enabler for the global revolution in electric vehicles through consumer and government demands for cleaner, sustainable transport solutions.

