Myriad Genetics To Share New Data Highlighting Genetic Testing Advancements At 2024 National Society Of Genetic Counselors Annual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced it will showcase 10 studies highlighting its advancements in oncology and reproductive genetic testing at the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) 43rd Annual Conference, which will take place from Sept. 17-21, 2024, in New Orleans, LA. The research will highlight the value of genetic and genomic testing in patient care and will cover the company's MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen, Prequel Prenatal Screen and Foresight Carrier Screen.

“At Myriad, we're committed to partnering with genetic counselors in an effort to make genetic testing more accessible, affordable and easier to use for all patient populations,” said Susan Manley, Senior Vice President of Medical Services, Myriad Genetics.“We're excited to share our new research with the genetic counselor community at this year's NSGC Conference and to showcase how our latest advancements may help better inform personalized care and improve outcomes for patients.”

Myriad's latest innovations and support services will be on display at booth #119 and through a series of poster presentations at the conference.

Myriad's Presentation Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, from 12:15-2:00pm and 5:45-7:00pm CDT

Poster CAN91: Age at Diagnosis of Breast Cancer for Women with Pathogenic Variants in BARD1, RAD51C, and RAD51D

Summary: This study shows that the median age of breast cancer diagnosis with pathogenic variants (PVs) in BARD1, RAD51C, and RAD51D is similar to that of other breast cancer genes. Additionally, it shows that a significant number of PV carriers are diagnosed prior to the recommended screening age of 40 years.

Poster PRE323: Outcomes in pregnancies that screened positive for rare autosomal aneuploidies (RAAs)

Summary: By linking prenatal cell-free DNA results to insurance claims data, this study provides evidence that RAA-screen positive patients have higher rates of miscarriage and preterm birth as compared to RAA-screen negative patients.

Poster PRE333: Complications and outcomes of pregnancies screening positive for microdeletions 22q11.2, 15q11.2, 1p36, 4p, or 5p

Summary: This study shows that microdeletion screen-positive pregnancies may experience higher rates of ultrasound abnormalities and pregnancy complications.

Poster PRE347: Validation of fetal and maternal recessive disease genotyping with FirstGene: a combined, non-invasive prenatal cfDNA assay for fetal aneuploidy, recessive diseases, and serological screening

Summary: This study indicates that the FirstGene screen accurately identifies fetal SNV and INDELs for recessive conditions.

Poster PRE349: Validation of fetal and maternal spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and hemoglobin (Hb) Bart's screening with FirstGene, a combined, non-invasive prenatal cfDNA assay for fetal aneuploidy, recessive diseases, and serological screening

Summary: This study indicates that the FirstGene screen accurately identifies maternal and fetal SMA and Hb Bart's disease status.

Poster PRE351: Validation of fetal RHD copy number calling in FirstGene, a combined, non-invasive prenatal cfDNA assay for fetal aneuploidy, recessive diseases, and serological screening

Summary: This study indicates that the FirstGene assay accurately determines fetal RHD copy number in RhD-negative pregnant patients.

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, from 12:00-3:00pm and 4:30-6:30pm CDT

Poster PRE324: A comparison of carrier rates derived from different data sources

Summary: This study shows high concordance in carrier rates between Myriad's database and gnomAD data.

Poster PRE344: Investigating cancer diagnosis codes after atypical findings on noninvasive prenatal cell-free DNA (pcfDNA) screening

Summary: This study indicates that patients with an autosomal monosomy or multiple aneuploidies on pcfDNA have a higher risk of a cancer diagnosis than those without.

Poster PRE348: Validation of fetal aneuploidy detection with FirstGene: a combined, non-invasive prenatal cfDNA assay for fetal aneuploidy, recessive diseases, and serological screening

Summary: This study indicates that fetal aneuploidy screening on the FirstGene assay is comparable to that of standalone WGS-based pcfDNA screening with fetal fraction amplification.

Lunch Symposium: At 12:45pm CDT, Myriad will host a lunch symposium titled 'How genetic counselors can integrate breast cancer risk assessment programs into surgical, primary care, OB/GYN, and imaging clinics', moderated by Myriad's Susan Manley.

Myriad will also have a virtual presentation, Characteristics and Cancer Incidence in MITF p.E318K Carriers, available for viewing on the NSGC online experience platform. This study shows that MITF carriers have an increased risk of melanoma, but not renal cancer, as several other studies have suggested.

For more information about Myriad's presence at NSGC, please visit: . Updates will also be shared across Myriad's LinkedIn and X channels throughout the conference.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

