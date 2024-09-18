Dental Consumables Market To Reach USD 53.27 Billion By 2031, Growing At 7.8% CAGR | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest rate of regional growth. Westford, USA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Dental Consumables Market will attain the value of USD 53.27 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Increased incidence of dental diseases, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental in global markets and higher disposable incomes in developing regions are some of the other drivers of the market. The global market is heavily influenced by high risk of cross-contamination & people's fear of venturing outdoors. During the initial lockdown, the frequency of visits to hospitals and clinics for dental purposes, general dental appointments and oral examinations decreased significantly. Get a Free Sample Research Report:

Dental Consumables Market Segmental Analysis

Global Dental Consumables Market is segmented based on product, end use, and region.

Based on product type , the market is segmented into Dental Restoration Products [Dental Implants {Titanium Implants and Zirconium Implants}, Dental Prosthetics {Dental bridges, Dental crowns, dentures, Abutments, Veneers and Inlays & Onlays}], Dental restoration materials [Indirect restorative materials {Metal Ceramics, Ceramics (Traditional All-ceramics and CAD/CAM Ceramics), Other indirect restorative materials} Dental Biomaterials {Dental bonegrafts, Tissue regenerative materials and Membranes} Direct restorative materials {Amalgams, Composites, Glass lonomers and Other direct restorative materials}] , Orthodontics [Clear aligners, Fixed Braces {Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage appliances, Ligatures and Accessories}] Periodontics [Dental anesthetics {Injectable anesthetics and Topical anesthetics} Dental Hemostats {Oxidised regenerated cellulose based hemostats, Gelatin Based hemostats and Collagen based hemostats}, Dental sutures {Non-absorbable dental sutures and Absorbable dental sutures}] Infection control [Sanitizing gels, Personal protective wear and Disinfectants] Endodontics [Shaping and cleaning consumables, Access preparation consumables, and Obturation consumables] Whitening products [in-office whitening products {Gels, Resin barriers and Other in-office whitening products}, Take home whitening products {Whitening trays, Pens, Pocket trays and Other take home whitening products}], Finishing & polishing products [Prophylaxis products {Pastes, Disposable agents, Cups and Brushes} Flourides {Varnishes, Rinses, Topical gels/oral solutions, Foam and Trays}, Other Dental Consumables {Dental splints, Dental sealants, Dentals burs, Dental impression materials, Bonding agents/adhesives and Dental disposables}].

Based on end use , the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Service Organization (DSO) and other end users.

By region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Dental Consumables Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 29.21 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 53.27 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, End-User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expanding Dental Tourism, Especially in Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers Growing Awareness of Oral Health

Prominent Players in Dental Consumables Market



Dentsply Sirona (United States)

3M Company (United States)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (United States)

Henry Schein Inc. (United States)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan)

VOCO GmbH (Germany)

Ultradent Products Inc. (United States)

Young Innovations Inc. (United States)

Septodont Holding (France)

DiaDent Group International (South Korea)

Keystone Industries (United States)

Medicom Group (Canada)

Premier Dental Products Company (United States)

FKG Dentaire SA (Switzerland)

Pentron Clinical Technologies LLC (United States) Coltene Holding AG (Switzerland)



Dental Clinics Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Demand for Affordable Procedures

Dental clinics is the dominating segment in the market. The dental clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 and is likely to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2031. Sole dental practice is expected to be on the rise in the world. The dental consumables market faced many challenges, as dental clinics were already at high risk for the spread of the disease.

Endodontic Material Segment to Drive Market Due to Rapid Globalization

Endodontic material segment is the fastest growing in the market The endodontic material segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% till 2031. The growth in this sector is driven by rapid globalization and introduction of new technologies in dentistry Increasing dental problems & infected teeth, aging population and increasing rates related to oral cancer.

North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023. Technological advancements in diagnostics are driving the dental consumables market in North America. Also, the market is expanding due to consumers demanding reduced time to use dental lasers for less invasive procedures. Dental practices are expected to increase the number of independent doctors to meet the demand of the solution. The number of people seeking dental implants, especially among the elderly, is growing rapidly. Additionally, increased government funding is bringing more attention to dentistry in North America.

With a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest regional market growth. The growing population of the region and the expansion of hospital construction projects could provide many opportunities for growth. In Asia-Pacific some countries like India, China and Thailand are famous for their affordable dental treatments and surgeries.

Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders

Rising Awareness of Oral Health Technological Advancements in Dental Materials and Consumables

Restraints



High Cost of Advanced Dental Treatments and Consumables

Shortage of Skilled Dental Professionals in Developing Regions Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Dental Consumables

Key Questions Answered in Dental Consumables Market Report



How big is the Global Dental Consumables Market?

What are the key restraints of Global Dental Consumables Market size? Which is the dominating region in the Global Dental Consumables Market?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing awareness of oral health), restraints (high cost of advanced dental treatments and consumables, shortage of skilled dental professionals in developing regions, stringent regulatory requirements for dental consumables), opportunities (expanding dental tourism, especially in emerging markets), influencing the growth of Dental Consumables Market.



Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Dental Consumables Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Dental Consumables Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

