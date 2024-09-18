Lotus Revealed Groundbreaking Concept Car: A Leap Into The Future Of Automotive Design

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent luxury mobility provider, today announced the exciting debut of Theory 1, a revolutionary concept car that represents the pinnacle of innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. This groundbreaking vehicle redefines the future of driving with its cutting-edge technologies, striking design, and unparalleled environmental consciousness.











Soft Robotics Fabric Driver System: A New Era of Vehicle Interaction

Theory 1 introduces a pioneering driver system featuring soft robotics fabric, enhancing both comfort and control. This advanced material adapts seamlessly to the driver's movements, offering a dynamic and personalized driving experience. The soft robotics fabric not only improves ergonomics but also integrates with the car's interface to provide intuitive feedback and adjust to varying driving conditions.

Revolutionary Door System: Style Meets Functionality

At the heart of the Theory 1's design is its proprietary performance car door system. Featuring a unique reverse opening and wrap-over design, this innovative system minimizes the vehicle's footprint when the doors are opened. This approach not only enhances accessibility but also adds a sleek, futuristic aesthetic to the car's profile. The result is a stunning fusion of style and practicality that sets new standards for performance car design.

Three-Seater Configuration with Central Driving Position

Breaking away from conventional layouts, the Theory 1 is a three-seater performance car with a central driving position. This configuration optimizes balance and control, offering an unparalleled driving experience. The central position ensures that the driver is perfectly aligned with the vehicle's center of gravity, delivering superior handling and precision on the road.

Sustainable Design with Advanced Materials

In a commitment to minimalism and sustainability, the Theory 1 is crafted using only ten main A-surface materials that excel in performance, durability, and recyclability. These materials include:



Cellulose-Based Glass Fibre

Recycled Chopped Carbon Fibre

Titanium

Recycled Glazing

Recycled Polyester

Recycled Rubber

Elastomeric Polyurethane

Transparent Polycarbonate

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Recycled Aluminum

Each material has been selected for its lightweight properties and environmental benefits, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint while maintaining the high performance and durability expected from a top-tier performance car.

“Theory 1 represents Lotus culmination of 76 years of expertise in handling and Formula 1 technology,” said Qingfeng Feng, CEO of Lotus.“It's not just a car; it's our new design manifesto, shaping the future of all Lotus vehicles through our Digital, Natural, Analogue (DNA) approach. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and performance while leading the charge in environmental responsibility.”

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more.

