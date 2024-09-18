Clarks Partners With Super League To Bring Stranger Things Collaboration To Roblox With Limited-Edition Digital Items

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clarks' PlayPrints Simulator will feature virtual versions of their physical Clarks X Stranger Things Collection

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarks , the legendary innovative shoemaker, in partnership with Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in redefining the gaming as a channel, today announced new content within Clarks' PlayPrints Simulator on Roblox, bringing the Clarks X Stranger Things Collection to users through limited-edition UGC items. In the updated experience, Clarks will give away free UGC versions of the Clarks X Stranger Things Green Torhill Shoe and Clarks X Stranger Things Upside Down Shoe via Unlockables.gg on September 20 and September 27. Users can also pay to acquire UGCs of the Clarks X Stranger Things White Hi-Tops, Clarks Majestic Aquatic Crown, Clarks Rex Hoodie, Clarks Cheetah Hoodie, Clarks Cheetah Slippers, and Clarks Torhill Shoe.











Super League's Unlockables offers marketers the ability to reward users for engaging in targeted behavior both on and off gaming platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft. Gaming fans can sign up for virtual avatar items and other rewards at no cost, offering users the chance to complete online quests to unlock rewards from their favorite creators and brands. In the PlayPrints Simulator, visitors can explore five unique worlds filled with their own challenges, battle villainous plant life to save the world, earn Vines to unlock rare hero versions, and team up with other users to defeat the Great Green Devourer!

“Every day, the average member of Gen Z spends two and a half hours on Roblox, more time than is spent on any other digital platform. With Clarks, we are giving that deeply committed audience a compelling reason to consider making an e-commerce or real-world purchase, delivering a next-generation digital marketing solution that drives a clear business outcome,” said Super League President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Edelman.“Roblox is the perfect platform to extend the reach of Clarks X Stranger Things Collection with special avatar items that honor the iconic show's cultural imprint and empower consumers to help shape the future of virtual fashion and self-expression.”

This content update builds on Clarks' Roblox strategic vision and partnership with Super League to create engaging and innovative activations on the platform. Clarks' Roblox campaigns include CICAVERSE , one of the top branded experiences on the platform based on total gameplay, PLAYPRINTS World , and PlayPrints Simulator.

Clarks, based in Somerset, England, has been at the forefront of innovative shoemaking since its foundation in 1825, when brothers James and Cyrus Clark made a slipper from sheepskin off-cuts. At the time it was ground-breaking: a combination of invention and craftsmanship that has remained at the heart of what the brand does now. In the Clarks archive of more than 22,000 pairs are shoes that have sparked revolutions and defined generations. From the original Clarks Desert Boot, first designed by Nathan Clark and launched in 1950, to the iconic Wallabee, each design has an instantly recognisable signature that make it unmistakably Clarks. Clarks is a global business operating retail, wholesale, franchise, and online channels in over 100 markets.

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world's largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving a lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront – always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more information, visit .

