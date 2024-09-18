Orange County Fire Authority Tests Sensoryai Ultra-Early Wildfire Detection Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI based wildfire sensors will be placed at high-risk locations across Orange County



IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildfires have grown in frequency and intensity, devastating communities throughout California and around the globe. According to a recent report by Betty and Gordon Moore Foundation,“An that can help California fire officials achieve a 15-minute reduction in response time could be expected to generate $3.5 - $8.2 billion in economic benefits, and $150 - $350 million in fiscal benefits annually.” An early detection system is undergoing trials in Southern California thanks to a partnership between the Orange County Fire Authority and SensoRyAI.

SensoRyAI's innovative wireless mesh sensor network leverages an innovative heterogenous sensor architecture and artificial intelligence to detect wildfires at their incipient stage and notifies frontline firefighters instantly. This real-time data enables rapid deployment of resources and improved decision-making during critical moments.

"Every single second counts when we respond to a wildfire,” said Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief for the Orange County Fire Authority, an all-risk agency that protects nearly two million people across 78 fire stations in Orange County, California.“We are committed to evaluating innovative technologies that have the potential to assist in cutting down detection and response times. We have not only been following the development and evolution of the SensoRyAI solution for the past couple of years, but also reviewing its test results. We believe it has the potential to prevent widespread destruction, and most importantly, to save lives by providing us with the information we need to act quickly.”

“I started developing this system years ago with the hope of making a tangible difference in how we respond to wildfires,” said Ryan Honary, Founder of SensoRyAI, who was compelled to develop his solution after seeing the devastation of the 2018 Camp Fire.“Partnering with the Orange County Fire Authority to deploy and test it in real-world conditions is a significant milestone and I am looking forward to the results. I want to thank Orange County Fire Authority, Irvine Ranch Conservancy, and all other partners who have enabled us to reach this point.”

In addition to saving lives, early detection can significantly reduce the environmental impact of wildfires. According to research from UCLA, the 2020 California wildfires released roughly twice the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that the state had reduced over the previous 16 years, essentially negating decades of progress made in lowering carbon emissions by the state.

SensoRyAI, founded by Ryan Honary, is a company dedicated to developing AI-powered solutions for environmental hazard detection. The company's mission is to provide cutting-edge technology that enables communities and emergency responders to stay ahead of environmental disasters, from wildfires to other critical threats.

