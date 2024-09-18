Pageproof Appoints New Country Manager For Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProof, NEW ZEALAND, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing software for enterprises, creative agencies, and marketing teams, today announced the appointment of Mike McHugh as the new Country Manager for Australia.McHugh is a seasoned leader with over 25 years in brand management, marketing, and senior roles in product management and solutions consulting for Adobe's Creative Cloud.His experience also includes SaaS sales, having worked with prestigious companies such as Adobe, Boosted Boards, and Globe. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to drive growth, lead diverse teams, and collaborate with both partners and top-tier customers.“With a decade of experience at Adobe as a product manager, solutions consultant, and business leader, Mike brings a wealth of expertise in creative processes, AI, and data-driven innovation,” said Marcus Radich, CTO at PageProof.“His proven track record in driving growth and engaging with strategic customers aligns perfectly with our vision for expanding our presence in the Australian market.”McHugh will be responsible for overseeing PageProof's strategic initiatives and driving growth within the region.“I am thrilled to join PageProof and lead the charge in Australia,” said McHugh.“The company's commitment to providing a platform that delights users and drives efficiency presents a tremendous opportunity to further establish our presence and drive impactful solutions for our customers.”This appointment marks a significant step in PageProof's ongoing global expansion. PageProof remains committed to delivering exceptional online proofing software and fostering strong business relationships worldwide.About PageProof:PageProof is the leading online proofing platform, making the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with teams in just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflows, review work, and make sure everything is pixel-perfect, providing feedback is simple.PageProof has a wide range of vendor relationships, including Adobe Creative Cloud, monday , Asana, Airtable, and more. The company also boasts the top return on investment in the online proofing category, as determined by customer reviews on G2, meaning exceptional value is delivered to its customers.PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted, enterprise-grade online proofing solution that offers purpose-built integrations to support all your design, communication, and project management tools.Learn more at pageproof and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

