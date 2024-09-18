Air Traffic Management Market Worth USD 8.8 Billion To USD 17.7 Billion By 2031 Globally Says Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Air Traffic Management industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Air Traffic Management Market ," The air traffic management market was valued at $8.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Asia-Pacific dominated the global air traffic management market in 2021. In Asia-Pacific, several initiatives by the governments in several countries to develop air traffic management systems, fuels the growth of the market. For instance, in 2022, in India, Airport Authority of India (AAI) has entered into an agreement with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), under its R & D initiative, for the joint development of systems for air traffic management and surface movement of aircrafts at airports across India.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in air traffic across the world, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure, and greater need for improved air safety drive the growth of the global air traffic management market . However, potential risks associated with cyber threats and high cost of traffic management infrastructure restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and greater demand for air traffic solutions from emerging nations present new opportunities in the coming years.The air traffic services segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on system, the air traffic services segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global air traffic management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Air traffic services are utilized to efficiently regulate the flow of aircrafts in real-time to ensure their safe operations, which drives the segment. The report also discusses segments including air traffic flow management, and others.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The communication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the communication segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global air traffic management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Numerous countries across the globe are focusing on improving communication systems of the airports in their region to enhance airport operations, which fuels the growth of the segment. However, the automation and simulation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. It is because several companies provide numerous types of air traffic control (ATC) simulation and training systems for training purposes.The hardware segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global air traffic management market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to wide usage of hardware components such as secondary surveillance radar (SSR), display systems, primary surveillance radar (PSR), control tower simulator (CTS), radio modems & transceivers, meteorological sensors, flight data information display equipment, holographic radar, surface movement radar, and others. However, the software & services segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. Numerous companies operating in air traffic management market are receiving contracts to develop software which can implement air traffic management system concepts. This factor boosts the growth of this segment .Leading Market Players: -Indra Sistemas, S.A.Saab ABThalesHoneywell International Inc.Raytheon Technologies Corporation,Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationAdvanced Navigation and Positioning CorporationBAE Systems plcL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

