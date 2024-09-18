Diversionary Tactics, People Will Not Accept It, Says Kharge On Nod To One Nation, One Election

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed "impractical" the Centre's move to implement One Nation, One Election policy, which he described as against the principles of the and federalism.

During a press here, where his Congress released its Seven Guarantees for Haryana, ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections, Kharge said: "It's an attempt to divert the attention of the public. This is not going to work... the people will not accept it."

"When come, and they don't have issues to raise, they divert the attention of the people..." he added.

In a video, shared on X, Kharge went on to attack the move, terming it against the Consitution, against the principles of democracy, and against the principles of federalism.

The country will never accept it, he reiterated.

So far, 15 political parties, including the Congress, have opposed the 'one nation, one election' move.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has also strongly opposed the 'one nation, one election' proposal cleared by the Union Cabinet saying it destroys federalism and compromises democracy.

On the other hand, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena has hailed the decision with its Parliamentary Party Leader Dr Shrikant Shinde saying that this significant policy shift is seen as a watershed moment in India's electoral reform journey, promising more streamlined governance and political continuity.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel report on 'One Nation, One Election', and a bill to this effect (for holding simultaneous polls) is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament.

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposes to synchronise the Parliamentary and Assembly elections. The clearance of 'One Nation, One Election' was also reportedly under the 100-day agenda of the Modi government.

Time and again Prime Minister Modi has underlined the need and importance of clubbing the elections under one schedule while highlighting how the country "pays a price" for remaining in election season throughout the year.

The high-level committee, headed by the former President, submitted its report in March this year and recommended the preparation of common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission (ECI), in consultation with state election authorities.

"Simultaneous polls will help save resources, remove the impediments and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat", the panel had said.