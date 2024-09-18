Macao's Electoral Authority Accepts Sam Hou Fai As Candidate For Chief Executive Election

(MENAFN- IANS) Macao, Sep 18 (IANS) Macao's Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election issued a notice on Wednesday announcing Sam Hou Fai as the only accepted candidate for the chief executive election.

According to the commission, it had completed an eligibility review on Tuesday of the only application received to become a candidate for the post of chief executive.

The review was concluded after the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) assessed and affirmed the nominated individual, namely in terms of his sincere support for the Macao SAR Basic Law and his loyalty to the People's Republic of China and its Macao SAR.

The notice included a list of 386 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee that had nominated Sam, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Macao SAR's Chief Executive Election Law, nominated candidates and members of the election committee may lodge appeals within one day of the notice. If no objections are received, the electoral commission will issue a notice announcing the final list of the accepted candidates for the chief executive election on Friday.

The election is due to be held on October 13.