Gardaworld's ECAMSECURE Unveils Latest Mobile Surveillance Unit Technology, Powering Advanced Hybrid Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three new products leverage and AI to increase functionality and versatility, enhancing early threat identification and mitigation

ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company and leader in innovative, adaptable access and surveillance security solutions, today unveiled a trio of new products in its technology-driven Mobile Surveillance Units (MSU) range, empowering customers to do more:



Digital Signage for MSUs is a dynamic communications unit that can be fixed to the mast of any ECAMSECURE MSU. With its ability to deliver both high-impact text messages and clear audio from integrated directional speakers, this innovative add-on greatly increases MSUs' capabilities. AI-driven technology powers targeted messaging triggered by specific surveillance events, in turn allowing rapid dissemination of critical alerts and instructions. Messaging strategy can be customized in a user-friendly web-based application. Digital Signage seamlessly integrates with existing MSU features for a comprehensive solution that fortifies deterrence, heightens safety measures and fosters customer engagement.

The Hybrid MSU is an upgraded version of ECAMSECURE's standard MSU that leverages a methanol generator alongside its on-board solar panels to ensure uninterrupted power – even in extreme weather or off-grid areas. Methanol has a reduced environmental impact compared to other fuels, and the Hybrid MSU is safe to transport and cost-efficient to run. It is also engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and climates, and benefits from some of the same advanced features as the Police Department Spec MSU. The Police Department Spec MSU was designed in collaboration with the Los Angeles Police Department, customized to meet the stringent requirements and complex needs of law enforcement teams. Its features include advanced anti-tamper construction, a redesigned chassis, hitch-enhancing durability, ease of transport, and foldable, rotatable solar panels. The Police Department Spec MSU is now available to customers in all sectors who can benefit from its advanced specification and proven ability to deliver in challenging environments.

"Building on the proven success of our innovative Mobile Surveillance Unit (MSU) product range, our latest MSU technology and upgrades let customers across North America confidently manage complex scenarios in challenging environments. ECAMSECURE MSUs offer customization and enhanced operational flexibility, while our new Digital Signage solution adds a world of new communications capabilities," said Lemuel Blanco, President and Chief Technology Officer, ECAMSECURE.

"Our technology offers deep customization, control and automation possibilities and seamlessly integrates with human expertise, coupling it with leading AI-powered threat detection. Our offering provides advanced solutions for a wide variety of sectors, including retail, construction, education, events and law enforcement," continued Blanco.

ECAMSECURE's MSUs enable businesses and other operators to identify, deter and mitigate threats, safeguard assets and enhance operational resilience. They easily integrate with existing camera systems and other Mobile Surveillance Units, can be customized with multiple options for cameras, lighting and power, and support thermal imaging, radar, lidar and license plate recognition technology. Advanced analytics and AI-powered threat detection add another layer to their capabilities, while secure cellular 24/7 Command Center communication enables hybrid solutions that combine the latest technology with human expertise.

Join ECAMSECURE and GardaWorld Security on the GSX 2024 tradeshow floor at booth 1460. Hear cutting-edge insights from Jordan Lippel, Vice President of Strategic Sales and Alliances, ECAMSECURE in two sessions: Securing Critical Infrastructures: A Hybrid Physical Security Approach and Organized Retail Crime & Artificial Intelligence. Find more information here .

About ECAMSECURE



ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, is the pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, providing portable surveillance systems that combine AI, technology and state-of-the-art mobile security equipment for over 30 years. ECAMSECURE distinguishes itself as a true end-to-end security provider, delivering integrated solutions that encompass the development, monitoring, and maintenance of cutting-edge security solutions tailored to customers' precise needs. ECAMSECURE is part of GardaWorld, one of the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management companies in the world. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" gard



