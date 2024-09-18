Lebanese Health Min.: Pager Explosion Death Toll Rises To 12

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's Firas Abiad announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the handheld pager explosions, which rocked the country yesterday, has risen to 12, including two children, with between 2,750 and 2,800 injured, including 300 in critical condition.

In a press conference, Abiad revealed that two-thirds of the required hospital treatment, with 100 hospitals and 184 ambulances mobilized to handle the crisis.

The affected regions include 750 injuries in the south, 1,850 in Beirut and its southern suburbs, and 150 in the eastern Beqaa region.

The injuries were predominantly to the face, eyes, and limbs, especially the hands, he pointed out.

Abiad commended the rapid response from Lebanon's healthcare system, particularly private hospitals, for their ability to cope with the overwhelming number of wounded people in such a short time.

He also noted the success of the ministry's emergency plan, which ensured that the severely injured received timely medical attention. (end)

ayb













MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108687573