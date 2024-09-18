Mespace Launches The First Modern Workstation Designed For Neurodiverse Professionals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new company under Hollman Inc. manufactures modern, adaptive workstations to give organizations a competitive edge by unlocking the potential of neurodiverse professionals and enabling enhanced productivity across the workplace.

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollman Inc. , an leader in locker design and solutions, announced today the launch of its new company, MeSpace . MeSpace manufactures the first-of-its-kind, adaptive workstations designed specifically for neurodiverse professionals. The neuroinclusive workstations provide individuals with control over their environment and the ability to customize a safe and secure workspace that meets their unique sensory needs.

MeSpace

MeSpace

MeSpace

MeSpace Founder & CEO, Travis Hollman

MeSpace founder Travis Hollman talks about designing a workspace for the neurodiverse based on his personal journey.

Continue Reading

"We're on a journey to unlock the potential of neurodiverse individuals and boost productivity and innovation for the entire workforce," said Travis Hollman, Founder and CEO of MeSpace. "Today, about 20% of the workforce is neurodiverse, and studies show a strong increase in the diagnosis for younger generations, with over 50% of Gen Z identifying as neurodiverse and an even greater percentage of Gen Alpha. This next generation of neurodiverse workers are innovative thinkers who excel at complex problem-solving – these are the exact skills demanded by companies as AI increasingly replaces many repetitive office tasks. If given the right environment, I firmly believe neurodiverse people will change the world, and that's why we launched MeSpace."

MeSpace was inspired by both the personal and professional experiences of founder Travis Hollman. As the father of a neurodiverse son, and as a neurodiverse entrepreneur and leader himself, Hollman is leveraging his unique background leading the world's largest manufacturer of locker solutions to create MeSpace to ensure people like him can succeed. MeSpace marks the next major entrepreneurial venture for Hollman with other successful launches that include the Marshmallow Fun Company, the creation of the first relaxation beverage, Vacation in a Bottle, and the launch of MTV's critically acclaimed show Bully Beatdown where he served as co-executive producer.

"Today, employees are largely forced to adjust to sterile, standardized workplace environments, but MeSpace has designed an innovative workstation that enables individuals to tailor their environment to fit their unique needs," said Kay Sargent, a workplace design leader for HOK and neuroinclusive consultant. "By creating the Swiss Army Knife of the office, solutions like

MeSpace not only benefit those with extreme sensory challenges, but they also benefit the mean. Today, we are all impacted by noise, clutter, smells. Companies around the world have been looking for a solution that not only supports neuroinclusivity, but fuels performance for everyone."

MeSpace allows users to create their ideal work environment through user-centric customization, which includes biophilic elements, on-demand acoustic and visual privacy, adjustable height desk, tailored lighting, varied texture surfaces, and more.

Hollman concluded: "With neurodiverse unemployment rates of about 40%, a customizable working environment is often the major difference between them succeeding or not. MeSpace is the first company to create an environment specifically designed for the neurodiverse, and we're excited about the momentum we're seeing as leading companies look to leverage our workstations to help their employees succeed."

About MeSpace

MeSpace is a workspace design company that manufactures modern, customizable workstations to give organizations a competitive edge by enabling productivity and human potential. Created by CEO Travis Hollman, MeSpace was inspired by his personal struggles with dyslexia and his extensive experience in manufacturing and design. With a mission to help people like him succeed, MeSpace is a first-of-its-kind product developed by a neurodiverse leader for neurodiverse employees. MeSpace is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hollman, Inc. based in Dallas, Texas.

Learn more at

and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Hollman Inc .

Hollman, Inc. is the industry leader in locker design and solutions. We have manufactured more than ten million lockers for high-profile organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, major American golf courses, corporate centers, country clubs, fitness studios and gyms, college campuses, museums, and hospitals. Hollman lockers are built to inspire teamwork, collaboration, innovation, and trust among those who use them.

Learn more at Hollman

and follow the company on LinkedIn .



Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE MeSpace

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED